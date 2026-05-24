Post Spring Check-in: Should Virginia Tech Be Seen As A Top ACC Contender?

Virginia Tech is still three and a half months away from the 2026 season; the Hokies are looking to rebound from a disappointing 3-9 (2-6 ACC) campaign. Virginia Tech will be doing so under first-year head coach James Franklin, who signed on with the team on Nov. 17, 2025. Franklin arrives after 12-plus years at Penn State; across his head coaching tenure, Franklin has amassed a 128-60 career win mark.

CBS Sports' David Cobb touched on the Hokies in his ACC post-spring power rankings, on which he ranked Virginia Tech at No. 7. Here's what he had to say on the Hokies.

"Though new coach James Franklin is bringing in a beefy transfer class, Virginia Tech sits at No. 4 nationally in returning production, according to ESPN's Bill Connelly. That's remarkable for a program undergoing a leadership transition. Some of that may stem from the fact that fired coach Brent Pry is returning as the defensive coordinator, but the offense features plenty of familiar faces as well.

Between those who were at Virginia Tech last season and those who played for Franklin at Penn State,this feels more like the merging of two families than a true reset. Whether that will accelerate the Hokies' path back to ACC contention and national relevance is undetermined, but Franklin was a great hire, and he did well in the portal as the Hokies recommitted to investing in football."

Fair Ranking?

The Hokies' transfer portal class appears to have shored up several key weaknesses from last year's squad, particularly at quarterback. After a substandard season from Kyron Drones, Virginia Tech now presumably turns to Penn State transfer Ethan Grunkemeyer. The then-redshirt freshman threw for 1,339 passing yards, eight touchdowns and four interceptions. In his last four games, Grunkemeyer logged 777 passing yards and six touchdowns while not throwing any interceptions.

Grunkemeyer, a 6-foot-2, 218-pound signal-caller from Lewis Center, Ohio, has three years of eligibility remaining. Beyond him, Bryce Baker (UNC transfer) slots in as the likely backup, with returnee Kelden Ryan and true freshman Troy Huhn further back on the depth chart.

Virginia Tech's new acquisitions are littered all over the field, particularly at wide receiver (Que'Sean Brown, Tyseer Denmark, Jeff Exinor, Marlion Jackson), tight end (Luke Reynolds), defensive line (Randy Adirika, Mylachi Williams, Javion Hilson) and cornerback (Jaquez White, Cam Chadwick, Kenny Woseley).

Virginia Tech's 2026 season opener is on Saturday, Sept. 5, against VMI. The meeting between the two schools will be the first since 1984.