Predicting EA Sports' College Football 27 Ratings for Virginia Tech's Offense

One intriguing part of the offseason that's only become notable in previous years is how players will be ranked in EA's relatively new College Football series. This year's iteration — College Football 27, the third in the series — is slated for release July 9. Ahead of the release, here's my projected ratings for how each player on Virginia Tech's roster pans out:

Quarterback:

Ethan Grunkemeyer: 88

Bryce Baker: 79

Kelden Ryan: 77

Troy Huhn: 70

Thoughts: Grading Grunkemeyer at 88 is aggressive, but I think it makes sense if EA leans into projected role and the James Franklin connection. That rating would put him around the ballpark of players like Sam Leavitt, Drew Allar and John Mateer from last season. Baker at 79 feels like a reasonable high-70s bet: talented enough to avoid being buried but not proven enough to push into the 80s. Ryan at 77 is also believable, especially when compared to where AJ Brand (76 OVR in CFB 26) and Garret Rangel (75) landed last year. Huhn at 70 feels like the proper developmental freshman range. Overall, the Virginia Tech quarterback room should be rated well, at least better than last year's.

Running Backs

Marcellous Hawkins: 88

Jeffrey Overton Jr.: 83

Bill Davis: 76

Tyler Mason: 74

Messiah Mickens: 72

Thoughts: Hawkins earning an 88 would place him as Virginia Tech’s highest-rated offensive player (tied with Grunkemeyer), and reasonably so. I believe has the strongest blend of production, frame in the room, giving the Hokies a clear running centerpiece. Overton at 83 is aggressive, but I think that's more a reflection of upside than proven resume yet. He feels like the sort of player EA could reward because of burst and expected role. Behind them, Davis and Mason slot into a more modest range as depth backs with enough experience to avoid being buried in the low 70s. Overall, this group should be one of the stronger parts of the offense from a ratings standpoint.

Wide Receivers

Ayden Greene: 85

Que'Sean Brown: 82

Takye Heath: 79

Tyseer Denmark: 77

Keylen "Brodie" Adams: 76

Chanz Wiggins: 76

Marlion Jackson: 75

Shamarius "Snook" Peterkin: 73

A.J. Brand: 72

Jeff Exinor Jr.: 72

Thoughts: Greene leading the room at 85 makes sense, as he feels like the safest bet to enter the game as Virginia Tech’s top receiver. The more interesting debate comes right behind him. Brown's Duke background and likely strong role in the offense could justify a strong rating.

Heath, Denmark, Adams and Wiggins all sit in a similar range, which feels fitting for a room that has several intriguing pieces but not many clear-cut stars beyond Greene. Wiggins and Adams have the size and upside to play above their ratings if they carve out bigger roles, though neither of them played in the 2025 season due to injury. The depth is solid, but EA may be hesitant to push too many of these wideouts into the 80s until the production catches up.

Tight Ends

Luke Reynolds: 84

Benji Gosnell: 82

Ja'Ricous Hairston: 77

Harrison Saint Germain: 74

Matt Henderson: 73

Thoughts: This may be the most fascinating offensive position group on the roster from an EA standpoint. I think Reynolds profiles like the kind of tight end EA would reward even if the full college production has not completely arrived yet. Gosnell at 82 also feels fair, given his experience and established role within Virginia Tech’s offense. From there, Hairston, Saint Germain and Henderson create a useful tier of depth for any first-time CFB player. I think this group has enough size, versatility and Power Four experience to be rated well, and it could quietly be one of the offense’s better rooms in the game.

Offensive Line

Logan Howland: 79

Layth Ghannam: 76

Brody Meadows: 76

Johnny Garrett: 76

Montavious Cunningham: 75

Aidan Lynch: 74

Tommy Ricard: 73

Elijah Haughawout: 72

Kyle Altuner: 76

Lucas Austin: 73

Justin Bell: 73

Nathaniel Wright: 71

Gavin Crawford: 71

Michael Troutman III: 70

Benjamin Eziuka; 69

Marlen Bright: 69

Tyrell Simpson: 69

Roseby "Purgatory" Lubintus: 69

Thoughts: The offensive line is difficult to grade because there is returning experience but said experience was prevalent on a team that went 3-9 last season. Then again, part of that is down to the line itself and another is down to the quarterback (Kyron Drones). Ghannam, Garrett and Meadows each landing at 76 feels like a reasonable ceiling for the group, giving Virginia Tech two veteran pieces near the top without forcing any into the low 80s.