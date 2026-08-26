Preseason ACC Football Power Rankings: Where Does Virginia Tech Start the Season?

College Football season is quickly approaching, and it is now only three days until the first regular-season games kick off. How does the ACC shape up, with less than a week to go until the season is underway? Here's my rankings:

17. Boston College

Boston College is coming off a bottom-two ACC finish and enters the season thinner after a wave of roster turnover. Leading rusher Turbo Richard transferred to Indiana, second-leading receiver Reed Harris transferred to Arizona State, and starting quarterback Dylan Lonergan transferred to Rutgers.

Following the departures, head coach Bill O'Brien has named NCAA D-II transfer Mason McKenzie the starting signal-caller. Although the Eagles could improve from their 2-10 (1-7 ACC) record from a season ago, expectations in Chestnut Hill should remain modest.

16. Stanford

Stanford stumbled to a 4-8 (3-5 ACC) finish a year ago, and the roster overhaul this offseason wasn't dramatic enough to signal a quick turnaround. Michigan transfer Davis Warren takes over behind center after ranking near the bottom of the country's quarterback pool this past offseason, and the passing game was already one of the ACC's weakest units in 2025.

There is a long-term case for optimism, though. Stanford alum and former NFL quarterback Andrew Luck now runs the program as general manager, and Tavita Pritchard steps in as head coach after a stint with the Washington Commanders. All signs point to a Stanford football turnaround in the coming years; however, a higher finish in year one seems unlikely.

15. North Carolina

More than 30 players left Chapel Hill via the transfer portal this offseason while only 19 came in, and Bill Belichick enters year two still searching for results to match the hire's buzz. New offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino, whose track record includes explosive offenses, is the one real reason for optimism. Without a spark there, another rough season looks likely for the Tar Heels.

14. Florida State

Ashton Daniels takes over at quarterback after starting three games last season at Auburn, and his modest career numbers (24-22 career TD-INT ratio) don't scream instant fix, though he can be a viable option. The defense was solid in 2025 bust loses safety Earl Little Jr. to Ohio State, and Mike Norvell — who is likely on the hot seat — faces one of the ACC's toughest schedules — SMU, Alabama, Virginia, Louisville, Miami, Clemson and Florida.

13. Syracuse

Quarterback Steve Angeli is returning from an achilles tear, instantly making Syracuse more dangerous than its 3-9 record last year suggests, and a new defensive coordinator, Vince Kehres, brings a fresh look on that side. But a brutal schedule — including 3 of this list's top five teams plus Notre Dame — will limit how much of that improvement shows up in the win column.

12. NC State

Dave Doeren's group gets one of the easier schedules in the country, avoiding the top two teams here while facing the majority of the bottom-level ACC teams. The week zero opener against Virginia in Charlottesville looms as the swing game for the season. CJ Bailey returns at Quarterback for a Wolfpack team that could rise above expectations.

11. Duke

Duke has quietly enjoyed its best four-year run in half a century under Manny Diaz, but Miami's late push to pull quarterback Dariah Mensah and receiver Cooper Barkate gutted a passing game that leaned on Mensah. Despite winning an ACC Championship just last season, Duke's ceiling is highly limited due to their losses.

10. Wake Forest

Jake Dickert has a knack for stretching every win out of this roster, and after a 9-4 debut, he brought in North Carolina transfer quarterback Gio Lopez, reuniting him with offensive coordinator Rob Ezell, who coached him at South Alabama.

Eight defensive starters return from an already solid unit, giving Wake Forest a high floor even if it takes time for Lopez to find his footing again.

9. California

California was wildly inconsistent last season — beating Louisville and SMU, and losing to Stanford and Hawaii within weeks of each other — but quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele in his freshman season kept the season afloat, and Tosh Lupoi retaining him was the offseason's biggest win. However, 32 players left in the portal, including linebacker Luke Ferrelli's departure, and a defense that lost several of its top tacklers still needs real work; but behind a young, talented quarterback and a new head coach, this California team could turn some heads.

8. Pitt

Mason Heintschel sparked Pitt to five straight wins after taking over at quarterback, including a 53-point outburst against NC State, before the Panthers dropped three of their last four — Notre Dame, Miami and a bowl loss to East Carolina — to finish 8-5 (6-2 ACC). The portal hit hard on defense with tackle Francis Brewu (Notre Dame) and linebacker Rasheem Biles (Texas) both leaving after strong seasons. Pitt has a strong chance to contend if the young guys are able to reach their potential.

7. Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech opened 8-0 last season before fading down the stretch, ultimately losing 4 of their final 5 games — including the Pop-Tarts Bowl — to finish 9-4 (6-2 ACC). Quarterback Haynes King graduated, and offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner left for Florida. Brent Key responded by adding quarterback Alberto Mendoza (Indiana) and running back Justice Haynes (Michigan) under new coordinator George Godsey — enough to stay competitive even with some regression expected.

6. Virginia

Virginia is trying to prove that last year's 11-3 breakthrough and ACC Championship Game trip were real. Tony Elliott brought in a large transfer class to further pad the most experienced roster in college football, including quarterback Beau Pribula, who arrives with starting experience. The lingering question: how much of 2025's success came from close-game luck, and whether that holds up.

5. Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech looks like a new program under head coach James Franklin, who brought in 26 transfers, 12 from Penn State. Quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer, who led Penn State to four straight wins and a bowl game victory against Clemson to close the season, should be an immediate upgrade. Ty Howle takes over as offensive coordinator, and Brent Pry returns as defensive coordinator. The Hokies went 3-9 last season, but with a backloaded schedule and strong buy-in, a fast start looks likely.

4. Clemson

Clemson is hard to peg after a 7-6 finish. Quarterback Christopher Vizzina takes over the offense, and the Tigers still have the depth, physicality and coaching to compete among the top in the ACC. However, Vizzina has just 238 career snaps under his belt, so the ceiling is leveled off.

3. Louisville

Jeff Brohm has posted double-digit wins in two of his first three seasons at Louisville, and little suggests that changes. Running back Isaac Brown returns after averaging nearly 9 yards a carry, joined by Keyjuan Brown in one of the country's best backfields. Louisville's toughest stretch comes early — Ole Miss, then SMU two weeks later — with a real shot at 10-plus wins if it clears both.

2. SMU

SMU has won 31 games over the last three seasons and hasn't had a losing record since 2018. Rhett Lashlee's return of quarterback Kevin Jennings gives the Mustangs one of the ACC's most dangerous offenses, while the defense replaces most of last year's starters. Louisville looms as SMU's biggest test outside Miami, with the winner of that Sept. 19 matchup likely holding the inside track to Charlotte.

1. Miami

Miami is the clear favorite to finally win its first ACC title since joining the league in 2004, coming off a national championship game appearance. Duke Transfer Darian Mensah gives Mario Cristobal arguably the ACC's best passer, pairing with receivers Malachi Toney. and Cooper Barkate for one of the nation's most dangerous passing attacks.