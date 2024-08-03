Quarterback Kelden Ryan: Virginia Tech "Best Atmosphere" and "Best Fanbase" in College Football
Earlier this week, I sat down with Virginia Tech commit Kelden Ryan, full interview here, and he had some things to say about the atmosphere at Virginia Tech.
Virginia Tech football has long been praised as an amazing atmosphere, and one of the best in college football. The Hokies “Enter Sandman” entrance has became iconic, even though it originally came by way as an unplanned tradition. Bruce Feldman of The Athletic rated Lane Stadium as the 5th toughest place to play in all of college football.
Here’s what Feldman had to say after ranking Lane 5th:
”It only takes the first two seconds of ‘Enter Sandman’ to play and I get goosebumps. It happens every time, even more than a decade later. It immediately takes me back to how Lane Stadium comes alive like no other venue, in a different way than Camp Randall Stadium and ‘Jump Around.’ That’s frenzied; this is more ominous.”
Even though in recent years, Lane Stadium hasn’t been as hostile as an environment as it was during the Beamer days at Virginia Tech. But, I still think it’s fair to say that the environment in Blacksburg is still solid, and I think the Hokies will see a big jump this year. When you have a good football team, you have a good environment, and vice versa. The ambiance of 2024 Virginia Tech Hokie football exudes through the confidence that Brent Pry and Kyron Drones are bringing into the season. It really is the best atmosphere in college football.
Ryan agreed, "It’s amazing to feel that atmosphere as a recruit and fan. I’m very excited to experience that as a player. It’s the best atmosphere with the best fanbase in college football."
This is a bold claim, but I do not disagree. Lane Stadium has seemingly emerged as one of the most hostile venues in college football, which is led by the amazing Hokies fans.
Hopefully the Hokies can find success at Lane Stadium this year, as they bring Marshall, Rutgers, Boston College, Georgia Tech, Clemson, and Virginia to town later in the season.