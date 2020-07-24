Report: ACC Evaluating 10-Game Conference Football Schedule With One Non-Conference Game

As conferences throughout college football continue to evaluate scheduling options for a potential season amidst the Coronavirus pandemic, another scenario has emerged for the ACC, which is reportedly one of the most likely options to be selected for the conference this fall.

The ACC is considering a 10-game conference schedule for this fall, with an option for an additional non-conference game for each team, making an 11-game schedule in total, Yahoo's Pete Thamel reported on Thursday night.. Per Thamel, the start date of the season is still being determined between September 12th, 19th, and 26th.

Brett McMurphy of Stadium added to the report on Friday morning, tweeting that this was not only a potential scenario, but it was the ACC's top option. In addition, Notre Dame would play 10 games as part of this format, their results would count in the conference standings, and they would have an opportunity to win the conference. It is currently unknown if Notre Dame would be eligible for the ACC's auto-bid to the Orange Bowl in this scenario.

Finally, there was an additional tweet from David Teel of the Richmond Times-Dispatch in a conversation on Twitter in which Teel insinuated that divisions may be off the table for the ACC this season. It is unknown whether or not the one-conference structure without divisions, similar to the Big 12, applied to this most recent proposal for the ACC.

While there are so many different elements at play here, from the safety of all involved to the logistics of scheduling, it sounds like there will be a decision made on scheduling in the near future for the ACC.