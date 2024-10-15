Report: Star Boston College Defender Out For Season Before Virginia Tech Game
Virginia Tech is set to face off against Boston College on ESPN Thursday Night Football, but some big injury news came out of Chesnut Hill.
ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel announced that Boston College's primary cornerback Amari Jackson will be out for the season after suffering a torn ACL in the Eagles' matchup against Virginia.
Jackson has appeared in all six games for the Eagles, recording five pass defelctions and one interception on the year. Boston College has had one of the top defenses in the ACC, only allowing opponents to complete 58.05% of their passes, the seventh lowest completion percentage allowed in the ACC and 32nd in the country. He will be a big loss for the Eagles defensively.
Ryan Fowler of The Draft Network wrote that Jackson could potentially get picked in the NFL Draft, describing Jackson as a "versatile, multi-phase contributor due to his instincts, elite competitiveness, and production as a perimeter corner."
With or without Jackson's injury, Virginia Tech has struggled to pass the ball offensively. Most of Virginia Tech's passing statistics land the Hokies near the bottom of the ACC. Kyron Drones has averaged just above 166 passing yards in his past five games, and the Fighting Hokies average less than two hundred passing yards per game despite averaging 7.2 yards per pass. There is no distinct issue, but Kyron Drones' stats against strong secondaries have been lower than expected, and the offensive line has been much better in run blocking than in the passing game. Getting the ball downfield has been a priority for Brent Pry this season, and Boston College's secondary will still stand strong in the absence of Amari Jackson at cornerback.
Virginia Tech kicks off against Boston College on Thursday Night at 7:30 p.m. ET in Lane Stadium. The game will be broadcasted on ESPN.