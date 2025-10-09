Report: Virginia Tech CB Caleb Brown to Miss Rest of 2025 Season
Virginia Tech's cornerbacks corps has officially been dealt a bad blow. According to 247Sports' Kolby Crawford, cornerback Caleb Brown will miss the remainder of the season following a surgical procedure. Brown had an offseason procedure before arriving in Blacksburg, according to Crawford.
Brown, who is 6-foot-1, 171 pounds and is a redshirt senior, tallied two tackles; one came against South Carolina and the other, the following week vs. Vanderbilt. Brown also recorded a pass breakup against the Commodores. Brown has not played since and has been sidelined for the past two games.
Prior to coming to Blacksburg, Brown played for a pair of campaigns at Hawaii. In his first season, Brown tallied 17 tackles and seven pass breakups; last year, Brown started five games, recording seven pass breakups and 24 tackles.
As a prospect from junior college, Brown was the No. 202 junior college recruit in the nation, ranking as the No. 41 cornerback and No. 40 player from the state of Georgia. As a transfer, Brown was ranked as the No. 1,340 overall player and the No. 153 overall cornerback.
With the loss of Brown, Virginia Tech is now forced into utilizing two of its true freshmen: Jordan "Jojo" Crim and Jahmari DeLoatch.
"A lot of moving parts, as you say," said Virginia Tech cornerbacks coach Derek Jones when asked about dealing with moving parts in the group. "We had some youth in that group. We've got a couple guys that started out that are no longer with us and [we] have had to utilize some guys that we didn't think going into the season we'd utilize. And so, it's been more developing the young guys and taking the older guys and letting them play.
"And really when we started this season, we was trying to find the best out of that guy. We used the first couple of games as competition to see who would rise to the top. We got an injury here, everything happened with Coach [Brent Pry] getting fired. And then now, we're down one of the guys due to injury. So, we've had to get some of the younger guys to step up. So, the older guys are doing a really good job of helping me to bring those guys along."
According to Jones, the team has only five cornerbacks on scholarship and Jones said that "there's not a whole lot we can do other than play these guys." Jones also remarked that his group is "banged up" but that they are prepared to play.