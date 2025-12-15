Report: Virginia Tech Targeting Danny Rocco for Off-Field Role

As the offseason unfolds, it appears that another piece in the Virginia Tech coaching staff puzzle could fall. According to a report from 247Sports' Kolby Crawford, the Hokies are targeting Danny Rocco for an off-the-field role. Rocco has previous experience with new Tech head coach James Franklin at Penn State, having served as a senior analyst for the Nittany Lions in 2022.

That also wasn't Rocco's first stop in Happy Valley. Rocco played linebacker for Penn State from 1979-1980 before transferring to Wake Forest for the 1982 and 1983 seasons. Following the conclusion of his playing career, Rocco took up coaching, serving as a graduate assistant for the Demon Deacons for 1984 and 1985. Then, Rocco became Wake Forest's defensive line coach for the 1986 season, before moving to Boulder, Colorado to take over the Buffaloes' linebackers job.

After a year with Colorado, Rocco moved to his fourth stop in as many years, serving as Tulsa's outside linebackers coach for three campaigns. In 1991, Rocco went to Boston College to coach their defensive line, doing so until 1993. After that, Rocco moved to Texas, where he spent four years, from 1994-1997.

Rocco spent the first three years as an outside linebackers coach, the same position he held at Tulsa. For the final year, he became the team's defensive end coach. In 1998, Rocco went back to being an outside linebackers coach, this time for Maryland for the 1998 and 1999 campaign.

Then, it was off to the NFL — for one season. Rocco served as the New York Jets' special teams coach for the 2000 season before coming back to the college ranks to serve as the University of Virginia's linebackers coach for 2001 to 2005.

After that, Rocco became a head coach for the first time, coaching Liberty from 2006 to 2011, before moving to Richmond for 2012 through 2016. After his stints with the Flames and Spiders, where he compiled 47-20 and 43-22 records, respectively, Rocco took over as Delaware's head coach, producing three seven-win seasons.

In the 2020-21 season, Rocco's Blue Hens went 7-1 and were ranked No. 4 in the FCS, falling in the tournament semifinals to the national champion runner-up, South Dakota State.

The following season, Rocco was fired after a 5-6 campaign. Rocco then spent the aforementioned 2022 season under Franklin and Penn State before succeeding Scott Wachenheim as VMI's head coach. After tallying a 5-6 record in his first season with the Keydets, Rocco has tallied a 1-11 record in each of the last two seasons. This past season, VMI went winless in conference play.

Rocco is likely to serve in another senior analyst role; it was previously reported by 247Sports' Virginia Tech site, VTScoop, that Rocco's son David is expected to join the Hokies' staff as an assistant tight ends coach, behind main tight ends coach and offensive coordinator Ty Howle.

It's still a long wait towards 2026. 264 days now remain before the Hokies kick off their 2026 campaign against ironically enough, VMI, on Sept. 5, 2026.

