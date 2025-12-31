Report: Virginia Tech to Hire Steelers' Anthony Midget as Cornerbacks' Coach

A familiar face is returning to where he got his start as a player and a coach. As reported by 247Sports, Anthony Midget is set to return to Blacksburg as the Hokies' cornerbacks' coach. The move from Pittsburgh fills one of the final spots on James Franklin's staff.

Virginia Tech is expected to hire Pittsburgh Steelers assistant secondary coach Anthony Midget as its cornerbacks coach, multiple sources tell @247Sports.



Midget is a former All-American defensive back at Virginia Tech.



Midget got his first collegiate coaching gig with Virginia Tech as a graduate assistant. Throughout his career, he worked as a secondary coach, working with both safeties and corners. His first stint with Georgia State put him on the map as a versatile coach, working as special teams and defensive coordinator on top of his expertise in coverage. His move up to the Power Four level was with Penn State. He served as their safeties coach the year before Franklin arrived in Happy Valley. With an All-American pedigree and experience coaching the collegiate, Midget got his second call-up to the pros.

The Hokie alum had an 11-year stint in the NFL as a positional coach. He spent the majority of his time in Houston, following his head coach, Bill O'Brien, from the Nittany Lions to the Texans. He worked his way up from assistant secondary coach to lead secondary coach in his six-season tenure. When O'Brien was relieved of his duties, Midget found his new home in the AFC South with the Titans. He fulfilled the same role under Mike Vrabel. The former Hokie was let go after the 2022 season before returning to coach with the Steelers in 2024.

Midget was a part of six AFC South championship staffs in his 11-year NFL career. He's had plenty of postseason experience in the league, with a potential playoff run awaiting the Steelers if they beat the Ravens this Sunday.

Player Development and Impact

The experience Midget possesses with the collegiate and professional levels should be intriguing for future talent. He's most recently worked with some of the NFL's top corners in Jalen Ramsey and Joey Porter Jr. The Hokies currently have one of the youngest secondaries in the ACC, but that's expected to change with development and roster management. Two experienced corners in AJ Harris and Elliot Washington II could follow Franklin from Happy Valley. While those names stand out early, the Hokies aren't expected to focus solely on Penn State transfers.

As for the talent already in-house, there are plenty of developmental tools Midget can bring to the table. Inexperience on the boundary can be transformed into prowess. His familiarity with the culture of Virginia Tech emphasizes the importance of powerful defensive play. The systems Brent Pry has installed benefited the most from strong play in the secondary. The experience at the professional level is something the Hokies didn't possess with their previous cornerbacks' coach.

The Hokies could find themselves hitting big on a coach aiming to produce NFL talent at cornerback once. Midget, being one of the final hires, means he'll have some catching up to do. Football in Blacksburg is like riding a bike for Midget. The transition is expected to be swift and productive, given what Franklin and the rest of his staff have done.

