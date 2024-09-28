All Hokies

Social Media Reacts to Controversial Ending In Miami-Virginia Tech Game

Miami won on an overturned call on the last play of the game

Sep 27, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies quarterback Kyron Drones (1) throws the football against the Miami Hurricanes during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
An exciting Miami-Virginia Tech game is going to be mired in controversy after what looked like was going to be a shocking upset on the final play was overturned. After initially ruling that Virginia Tech's final play was a touchdown, the officials took a lengthy review to look at things and decided to overturn the call. As soon as that happened, the debate raged on social media over whether or not it was the right call.

What are your thoughts on the way that this game ended for Virginia Tech?

