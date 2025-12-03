Virginia Tech Early Signing Day Tracker: Every Player Coming to the Program in 2026

Follow along as Virginia Tech football builds its 2026 recruiting class during the Early Signing Period. This real-time tracker features every official signee, individual breakdowns, position group insights and how the class stacks up nationally.

Full List of 2026 Commitments:

Name Position Height/Weight High School Messiah Mickens RB 5-10/210 Harrisburg (PA) Thomas Wilder OT 6-6.5/290 Green Run (VA) Davion Brown WR 6-1/195 Trinity Episcopal (VA) Troy Huhn QB 6-4.5/215 Mission Hills (CA) Pierce Petersohn TE 6-5/195 Triton (MN) Tyson Harley LB 6-4/215 Gonzaga (Washington D.C) Zaevion Cleveland CB 6-4/187 Green Run (VA) Roseby Lubintus OT 6-5/330 Timber Creek (NJ) Marlen Bright OT 6-7/290 DePaul Catholic (NJ) John-Patrick Oates ATH (LB) 6-3/223 La Salle College (PA) T-Ron Richardson DL 6-2.5/295 Hopewell (VA) Mathieu Lamah LB 6-3/220 Patriot (VA) Maddox Cochrane OT 6-7/280 Benedictine (VA) Tyrell Simpson OT 6-7/310 North Brunswick (NC) Garrett Witherington DL 6-5/290 Briarwood Christian (AL) Kamren Johnson LB 6-4/225 Green Run (VA) Buddy Wegdam OL 6-6/280 Woodberry Forest (VA) Isaiah Pina TE 6-6/225 South Lake (FL) Will Love K 6-2/205 Spartanburg (SC)

Position-by-Position Breakdown

Quarterback: 1 (Huhn)

Running Back: 1 (Mickens)

Wide Receiver: 1 (Brown)

Tight End: 2 (Petersohn, Pina)

Offensive Line: 6 (Wilder, Lubintus, Bright, Cochrane, Simpson, Wegdam)

Defensive Line: 2 (Richardson, Witherington)

Linebackers: 4 (Harley, Patrick-Oates, Lamah, Johnson)

Defensive Backs: 1 (Cleveland)

Special Teams: 1 (Will Love)

Full Class:

[Note: All scouting reports available are from their 247Sports' recruiting pages and are their most recent evaluation.]

Messiah Mickens, RB - Harrisburg (Harrisburg, PA)

● Height/Weight: 5-10 / 210

● Star Rating: ★★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: No. 17

● Notable Offers: Oklahoma, Penn State, Alabama

● Scouting Report: "P4-caliber back with classic physical dimensions for the position. Boasts strong multi-phase production as a high-volume ball carrier and playmaking defender, particularly in 16.5-sack junior season. Owns encouraging numbers in combine testing metrics that can better manifest in pads. Adequate experience as a pass catcher with some examples of route-running acumen beyond dump-offs, screens, checkdowns. Not a juker by trade, but can employ effective, subtle hesitations and redirections to create room to run. More of a one-speed runner who can improve speed-changing nuance as a decelerator/accelerator. Natural football player who could become a quality P4 starter. Should raise the floor of a running back room as a valuable piece of a multi-talented unit."

Thomas Wilder, OT - Green Run (Virginia Beach, VA)

● Height/Weight: 6-6.5 / 295

● Star Rating: ★★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: No. 29

● Notable Offers: Maryland, Penn State, Alabama

● Scouting Report: "Optimal build for an offensive tackle hovering around 6-foot-6.5, 295 pounds with ideal arm length. Physical tools manifest in the run game, where he can simply overpower opponents for Virginia prospect factory Green Run. Likely will operate at right tackle at the next level, as testing data backs up slower-than-average foot speed on tape. Flashed plenty of developmental upside at the 2024 Under Armour Baltimore regional camp. Still has plenty to clean up from a technical standpoint, but has always displayed a high competitive level and has the frame to eventually carry 320 pounds. High floor right tackle who could emerge as a multi-year starter as a power scheme right tackle at the Power Four level. Physical tools could lead to NFL Draft consideration."

Davion Brown, WR - Trinity Episcopal (Richmond, VA)

● Height/Weight: 6-1 / 195

● Star Rating: ★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: No. 55

● Notable Offers, Penn State, Auburn, Duke, Floria State, Georgia, Indiana, Louisville, Miami, Michigan, NC State, Pitt, SMU, South Carolina, Tennessee

● Scouting Report: "RAC bully with linear juice and a larger frame that will go down as the all-time leading receiver in the greater Richmond area.-Does most of his damage on targets behind the LOS as he powers through would-be tacklers and finds additional yardage with his hard-nosed run style. Might not be the most natural pass catcher, but has flashed the ability to make contested grabs as he will box-out defenders and win in tight quarters. Has proven to be dangerous as a return man on Friday nights with multiple scores on the resume as he can build a full head of steam and erase angles. Tested exceptionally well as a youngster with multiple sub 4.5-second efforts in the 40-yard dash, but some tightness in the midline hampers his ability to be a true three-level separator. Unique evaluation as he’s almost a running back playing wide receiver. Can produce chunk plays with his one-cut-and-go tendencies, but might be more of a gadget player in a motion-heavy spread attack than an every-down target."

Troy Huhn, QB - Mission Hills (San Marco, VA)

● Height/Weight: 6-4.5 / 215

● Star Rating: ★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: No. 21

● Notable Offers: Penn State, Arizona, Auburn

● Scouting Report: "West Coast passer with a prototypical frame that has proven to be clinical working off of play-action with his smooth mechanics and field vision. Exits high school with over 30 varsity starts and has experience coordinating a pro-style attack that was heavy on the five and seven-step drops. Likes to frame up his targets and harmonize the upper and lower halves. Can find some velocity, but tends to throw with more touch than power as he uses trajectory to his advantage. Slick with the ball fakes and will look off defenders. Evokes confidence in the pocket with his sturdy base and can be efficient on designed rollouts, but doesn’t offer a ton of improv skills and can make ill-advised decisions when the pressure mounts. Should be viewed as an opportunistic signal-caller that can keep an offense on schedule and capitalize on coverage breakdowns with his accuracy. Must cut down on the turnovers and learn how to be an amplifying element in suboptimal situations, but has tools to mold for the long haul."

Pierce Petersohn, TE - Triton (Dodge Center, MN)

● Height/Weight: 6-5/ 195

● Star Rating: ★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: No. 22

● Notable Offers: Penn State, Minnesota, Duke

● Scouting Report: 247Sports does not list a scouting report, but it does list his athletic background. Here's the specifics on that front: "Played quarterback and led his team to an 8-3 record and a Sectional Championship as a junior. Threw for 1,479 yards and 17 touchdowns while rushing for 382 yards and nine touchdowns. Had three interceptions on defense. Had an excellent junior season in basketball with 29 points per game, 13 rebounds per game and four assists per game. Track participant who was the MVP of the Minnesota State Track Meet as a junior. Ran 11.24 in the 100, 22.18 in the 200, 48.16 in the 400 and high-jumped 6'4."

Tyson Harley, LB - Gonzaga (Washington D.C.)

● Height/Weight: 6-4/215

● Star Rating: ★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: No. 49

● Notable Offers: Maryland, Penn State, Michigan State

Benjamin Eziuka, IOL - Catholic Central (Novi, MI)

● Height/Weight: 6-3/ 315

● Star Rating: ★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: No. 40

● Notable Offers: Penn State, Cincinnati, Stanford

Zaevion Cleveland, DB - Green Run (Virginia Beach, VA)

● Height/Weight: 6-4 / 187

● Star Rating: ★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: No. 44

● Notable Offers: West Virginia, Syracuse, Virginia

John-Patrick Oates, ATH - La Salle College (Wyndmoor, PA)

● Height/Weight: 6-3 / 223

● Star Rating: ★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: No. 59

● Notable Offers: Temple, Eastern Michigan, James Madison

T-Ron Richardson, DL - Hopewell (Hopewell, VA)

● Height/Weight: 6-2.5 / 295

● Star Rating: ★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: No. 105

● Notable Offers: Penn State, Oklahoma, Syracuse, Auburn

● Scouting Report: "Athletic two-way point-of-attack mauler who fielded interest on both sides of the ball from Power Four programs entering his senior season. Plays left tackle and defensive end at the prep level, but projects long-term as an interior defensive lineman with alignment flex at 3-technique and nose tackle. Hovering a shade under 6-foot-3, 300 pounds with massive hands, a near 6-foot-11 wingspan, and above average arm length. Rare agility for a player his size, and will flash eye-popping lateral quickness. Redirects well in space and will make down-the-line effort plays on outside runs.- Plays with infectious energy and is constantly around the ball. Seeks contact as an offensive lineman and will punish second-level defenders when climbing. Young for the 2026 cycle, heavy two-way snap count, tremendous Track and Field throws background, and eventual move to the interior of the defensive line all point to a massive developmental ceiling. Should be viewed as a high upside interior body who will need time to bake into a starting caliber defensive lineman at the P4 level but has the physical upside and football instincts to one day merit NFL Draft consideration."

Mathieu Lamah, LB - Patriot (Nokesville, VA)

● Height/Weight: 6-3/220

● Star Rating: ★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: 69

● Notable Offers: Penn State, West Virginia, Rutgers

Maddox Cochrane, OL - Benedictine (Richmond, VA)

● Height/Weight: 6-7 / 280

● Star Rating: ★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: No. 83

● Notable Offers: Wisconsin, Duke

Tyrell Simpson, OT- North Brunswick (Leland, NC)

● Height/Weight: 6-7/ 310

● Star Rating: ★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: No. 120

● Notable Offers: Liberty, Rutgers

Garrett Witherington, DL- Briarwood Christian (Birmingham, AL)

● Height/Weight: 6-5 / 290

● Star Rating: ★★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: No. 119

● Notable Offers: Kentucky, Mississippi State, Georgia Tech

Kamren Johnson, EDGE - Green Run (Virginia Beach, VA)

● Height/Weight: 6-4 /225

● Star Rating: ★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: No.132

● Notable Offers: Duke

Will Love, K- Spartanburg (Spartanburg, SC)

● Height/Weight: 6-2 /205

● Star Rating: ★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: No. 70

● Notable Offers: Auburn, Florida, Florida State

Isaiah Pina, TE - South Lake (Groveland, FL)

● Height/Weight: 6-6/ 225

● Star Rating: ★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: No. 129

● Notable Offers: Southern Miss

[Note: Pina intends to officially sign in February.]

Roseby Lubintus, OT - Timber Creek (Sicklerville, NJ)

● Height/Weight: 6-5/ 330

● Star Rating: ★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: No. 50

● Notable Offers: Penn State, Syracuse

Marlen Bright, OT - DePaul Catholic (Wayne, NJ)

● Height/Weight: 6-7 / 290

● Star Rating: ★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: No. 52

● Notable Offers: Washington, Penn State

Buddy Wegdam, OL - Woodberry Forest (Woodberry Forest, VA)

● Height/Weight: 6-6 / 280

● Star Rating: ★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: No. 154

● Notable Offers: NC State, Duke

Recruiting Stories: Offers from Top programs, Visits, or Late Flips.

Dec 3, Morning: Matt Sieg will not be coming to Blacksburg. Instead, the four-star safety will head to Morgantown, joining West Virginia.

Historical Context & Class Ranking

This is the first class for James Franklin at Virginia Tech and it is shaping up to be one of the highest-rated classes in VT history.

2021- 44th (10th ACC)

2022- 35th (5th ACC)

2023 - 39th (6th ACC)

2024 - 45th (10th ACC)

2025 - 42nd (9th ACC)

2026 - 30th (7th ACC)* (Updated with every commitment)

