SP+ Predicts Virginia Tech-Wofford Final Score
The season rolls on for Virginia Tech this Saturday.
The 0-3 Hokies will look to pick up their first win of season and of the Phillip Montgomery era. Montgomery was named as the interim head coach after the firing of Brent Pry and he will be tasked with trying to turn this season around and getting this program back to a third consecutive bowl game. It starts this Saturday against Wofford.
Still favored?
While the Hokies come into this game winless, they are projected by SP+ to get their first victory of the season on Saturday. SP+ is projecting Virginia Tech to win 37-6 and is giving them a 97% chance to win the game.
What is SP+? Here is how ESPN analyst Bill Connelly describes it:
"In a single sentence, it's a tempo- and opponent-adjusted measure of college football efficiency. I created the system at Football Outsiders in 2008, and as my experience with both college football and its stats has grown, I have made quite a few tweaks to the system.
SP+ is indeed intended to be predictive and forward-facing. It is not a résumé ranking that gives credit for big wins or particularly brave scheduling -- no good predictive system is. It is simply a measure of the most sustainable and predictable aspects of football. If you're lucky or unimpressive in a win, your rating will probably fall. If you're strong and unlucky in a loss, it will probably rise."
Will anything change under Montgomery?
Montgomery has head coaching experience from his time at Tulsa and he is going to draw on that experience to help him do this job for the rest of the season:
"Yeah, I think it provides some different challenges for sure. That being said, I've been in this role. I understand what it takes. I understand how you're going to get pulled in a lot of different directions, what that does to your time, what that does to the energy that you got to put in certain areas. I think I'm well-suited for that part of it. I've got a great staff that's going to be supporting me in that sense. And so, those guys are locked in with me. And so this is not going to be a one-man show. This is going to be a team effort. But at the end of the day, it's really more again, I'm going to continue to keep preaching this. This is more about our players and our program and our locker room and us coming together and really doing some great things to have an opportunity to really make people proud of what we are and what we do."
Montgomery is going to continue to call plays as well:
"Yeah, right now, with everything that has gone on, that's the way I've always done it. Been a head coach and I've called it. Obviously, it's split sometimes. This is different than what it's been in the past, from a little bit of that, to be honest. But again, the staff has done a tremendous job over the last 48 hours, and I've been pulled in a lot of different directions. Being able to sit down, make sure that we're getting our game plan ready, making sure that we have what we need to go out and have a great practice today, build it on today. And making sure again that the focus stays on preparing our players for this week."
It is going to be quite the challenge for Montgomery to rally this team, but he has a chance to get the win this Saturday against Wofford.