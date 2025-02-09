Super Bowl LIX: Former Hokie Chamarri Conner Has A Chance To Do Something Unique and Help the Chiefs Make History
Today is the big day.
The biggest sporting event of the year is here and there are going to be plenty of familiar faces. The Chiefs and the Eagles are going to be facing each other for the second time in the last three Super Bowl matchups and there is a lot on the line for both franchises. Kansas City is aiming for an unprecedented third consecutive Super Bowl win, while the Eagles are looking for their second Super Bowl win in their franchise's history.
Could former Hokie Chamarri Conner have an impact in today's game?
He has certainly made some plays at key moments so far this post season
In the Divisional round matchup vs Houston, Conner totaled five tackles, including a big sack late to help the defense seal the game. Per PFF, Conner finished with an 80.7 in run defense, an 80.9 in tackling, and a 74.3 in pressure.
Two weeks ago vs the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship Game, Conner had nine tackles, including two tackles for loss. He helped secure the Chiefs third straight Super Bowl Bid and he is hoping to win his second Super Bowl with the Chiefs today.
In his first two NFL seasons, Conner has totaled 113 tackles, one sack, one forced fumble, and three interceptions.
Not only is Conner trying to help the Chiefs win a third straight Super Bowl, he is trying to start off his career in the NFL with two Super Bowls, which is not something that comes around very often. Conner and the rest of the Chiefs defense is going to have their hands full today against Saquon Barkley, Jalen Hurts, and the Eagles offense. Under defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, Kansas City has risen to the occasion on that side of the ball in the biggest games. Will they do it again today and do something that has never been done before in NFL history? It is a big opportunity today for the former Hokie to potentially be a part of sports history.
More on Conner and his career in Blacksburg, courtesy of hokiesports.com:
Awards & Honors
• 2022-23 Reese's Senior Bowl selection
• 2021 All-ACC Honorable Mention (S)
• 2021 Phil Steele All-ACC Second Team
• 2021 ESPN All-ACC Midseason Team
• ACC Defensive Back of the Week (Sept. 7, 2021)
• 2020 All-ACC Honorable Mention (CB)
• 2020 Phil Steele All-ACC Third Team
Career Highlights
• Ranks 10th all-time at Tech in career tackles (311).
2022 at Virginia Tech• Season Notes: "Has played in 10 games, making 10 starts at safety ... Ranks second among Tech players and is tied for 17th among ACC players in tackles (63) ... Has registered 35 solo tackles, 2.0 TFL (4 yards) and two pass breakups.• Recorded six tackles (three solo) at Duke (Nov. 12).• Finished with four tackles (two solo) and broke up a pass against Georgia Tech (Nov. 5).• Charted seven tackles (five solo), including his 2-yard solo TFL on the first play from scrimmage at No. 24 NC State (Oct. 27).• Made four tackles (two solo) against Miami (Oct. 15).• Co-led Tech with seven tackles (five solo), registering a pass breakup at Pitt (Oct. 8).• Made five tackles (four solo) at North Carolina (Oct. 1).• Tied his career high in tackles (11, four solo) for the third time while wearing Coach Beamer’s No. 25 jersey against West Virginia (Sept. 22).• Co-led Tech with six tackles (four solo) against Wofford (Sept. 17).• Registered five tackles (three solo) against Boston College (Sept. 10).• Made eight tackles (three solo) with 1.0 TFL (2 yards) at Old Dominion (Sept. 2)."
2021: "Started all 13 games at nickel ... Finished third on the team with 85 tackles (56 solo) ... Tied for sixth in the ACC with two forced fumbles ... Tied for fourth on the team with 5.5 TFL, while adding one interception, 2.0 sacks and five pass breakups ... Also has recorded 5.5 TFL, one interception, 2.0 sacks and four pass breakups ... Led the team with eight tackles and recorded the game-clinching interception while wearing the No. 25 jersey vs. North Carolina (9/3) ... Tied his career highs with 2.0 TFL (-12 yards) and 1.0 sack (-10 yards) vs. Middle Tennessee State (9/11). Recorded four total tackles ... Recorded two tackles including 1.0 TFL, a forced fumble and a pass breakup at West Virginia (9/18) ... Registered seven tackles including a 0.5 TFL vs. Richmond (9/25) ... Recorded eight tackles vs. Notre Dame (10/9) ... Made eight tackles and broke up two passes vs. Pitt (10/16) ... Recorded eight tackles and blocked an extra point that Tech returned for two points vs. Syracuse (10/23) ... Registered four tackles at Georgia Tech (10/30) before leaving the game due to injury ... Recorded nine tackles at Boston College (11/5) ... Made six tackles including 1.0 sack (-5.0 yards) vs. Duke (11/13) ... Led the team with 11 tackles including 1.0 TFL (-2.0 yards) and broke up a pass at Miami (11/20) ... Made six tackles and broke up a pass at Virginia (11/27) ... Recorded four tackles vs. Maryland (12/29)."
2020: Started all 11 games at cornerback, leading Tech with 81 tackles (60 solo). Also added 3.5 TFL, two INTs, four PBUs, four QB hurries and a forced fumble … Was named ACC Defensive Back of the Week twice ... Made six total stops vs. NC State (9/26) and had one TFL ... Recorded eight tackles at Duke (10/3) ... Had four stops at UNC (10/10) ... Forced a fumble, defended a pass and made 11 tackles vs. Boston College (10/17), earning ACC Defensive Back of the Week honors and Jim Thorpe Award Player of the Week accolades ... Made 10 total tackles and had 1.0 TFLs at Wake Forest (10/24) wearing the No. 25 jersey … Posted nine tackles at Louisville (10/31) and had an INT to earn ACC Defensive Back of the Week honors ... Recorded 10 tackles vs. Liberty (11/7) ... Made five solo tackles vs. Miami (11/14) ... Made seven tackles and registered an INT at Pitt (11/21) ... Had six tackles vs. Clemson (12/5) ... Made five tackles and broke up two passes vs. Virginia (12/12).
2019: Started all 13 games at the nickel position ... Registered 68 total stops on the season … Led Tech with 5.5 sacks (-58.0) yards and ranked second with 10.0 TFL, figures that led all ACC defensive backs ... Was the only defensive back in college football with 20 QB pressures in 2019 according to PFF College ... Made his first collegiate start at Boston College (8/31) recording five total tackles ... Had two TFL and two QB hurries vs. ODU (9/7) ... Posted a career-high eight tackles vs. Furman (9/14) and had one sack ... Defended one pass vs. Duke (9/27) ... Had a career-best three pass breakups at Miami (10/5) and earned a spot on the PFF College ACC Team of the Week ... Registered a career-high nine tackles vs. North Carolina (10/19) ... Had 1.5 TFL vs. Wake Forest (11/9) ... Registered seven solo stops at Georgia Tech (11/16) ... Recorded his first career INT at Virginia (11/29) returning it for 16 yards.
2018: Played in all 13 games, making 13 total tackles (eight solo) … Racked up five tackles vs. William & Mary (9/8) … Wore Frank Beamer’s No. 25 jersey at North Carolina (10/13) … Had four tackles vs. Marshall (12/1).
