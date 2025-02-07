Multiple 2026 Prospects Set Official Visit Dates for Virginia Tech, Including Multiple Blue Chip Players
The 2024 season is over and now it’s time to lock in official visits for recruits in the class of 2026. Virginia Tech and high school recruits announced the dates of their recruit’s official visits. The flurry of announcements came today as plenty of three and four star recruits began to schedule official visits.
Who Are Hokies’ Scheduled Official Visitors (So Far)?
1. WR Jaire Richburg (East Forsyth High School, NC)
Richburg is a talented 6'3 180 LBS WR from North Carolina who also has other offers from Boston College, Duke, Liberty, Louisville, Maryland, Penn State, and South Carolina among others. He will be on his official visit from May 30th-June 1st.
2. Four-Star WR Travis Johnson (Oscar Smith High School, VA)
One of the top players in the state of Virginia is going to be in Blacksburg for an official visit from June 20th-22nd. He is a four-star prospect according to the 247Sports Composite, ranking as the No. 124 player in the country, No. 16 wide receiver in the country, and No. 3 player in the state of Virginia.
3. OL Adrian Hamilton (St. Johns High School, MD)
2026 OL Adrian Hamilton (6'3, 270 LBS) has set his official visit to Virginia Tech from June 20th-22nd
4. Five Star OL Darius Gray (St. Christopher's High School, VA)
This is going to be perhaps the biggest visit of the summer. Gray is a five star prospect according to the 247Sports Composite, ranking as the No. 25 player in the country, No. 2 IOL, and No. 2 player in the state of Virginia. His official visit is going to be earlier than the player previously mentioned, as he will be on his official visit on April 11th-13th.
5. 2026 LB Joshua Pittman (Kings Fork HS, VA)
Pittman is going to be on his official visit from May 30th-June 1st. The 6'3 210 LBS player also has offers from Charlotte, East Carolina, James Madison, Liberty, Michigan State, Syracuse, and West Virginia, among others.
6. Three Star WR Jayden Kitchens (Riverdale Baptist HS, MD)
Kitchens is a 6'2 190 WR prospect who ranks as a three-star prospect according to the 247Sports Composite, ranking as the No. 623 player in the country, the No. 94 wide receiver in the country, and the No. 14 player in the state of Maryland. He holds other offers from Duke, Indiana, Minnesota, Oregon, Pitt, Syracuse, and Wisconsin, among others. He will be on his official visit from June 6th-8th.
