The ACC Unveils Full Football Schedule - Hokies Face Rival Virginia in Week Two

Mike McDaniel

The ACC unveiled its full conference football schedule on Thursday morning, putting dates on games that were outlined for each conference team last week.

In addition, the conference also released each team's non-conference game.

The Virginia Tech Hokies face a schedule that is well-balanced, but very different than what most expected.

The three most obvious takeaways from the schedule include former longtime assistant Charley Wiles squaring off against the Hokies with NC State in the opener, Virginia Tech's game against rival UVA getting moved from Thanksgiving weekend up to Week Two, and Tech's newly-scheduled game against Clemson concluding the season on December 5th.

In a bit of a reprieve, Virginia Tech will get a bye week before taking on Clemson in the season finale. The added week will be much needed to prepare for one of the nation's best coming to Blacksburg.

As most expected, Liberty will be Virginia Tech's "plus-one" non-conference game, but it will not take place until November 7th. The Hokies were originally slated to take on Liberty in the season-opener in Blacksburg on September 5th.

Regarding the opener against NC State for Virginia Tech, the ACC will be pushing back the start of the season one week, with the Hokies taking on the Wolfpack on September 12th to open the campaign.

Virginia Tech has two sets of back-to-back road games on the schedule, which could have an impact when reviewing the Hokies at season's end.

Tech takes on Duke on October 3rd in Durham, then follows that up with a trip to Chapel Hill on October 10th. A home game against Boston College is sandwiched in on October 17th, before the Hokies head to Wake Forest on October 24th and to Louisville on October 31st. In total, the Hokies face the challenge of four road games in five weeks during the month of October.

It will be an interesting and challenging season for a number of reasons for Virginia Tech, and the newly-minted schedule is another item to add to the list.

Here's to optimism and hopes of a full and safe college football season this fall.

Football

Virginia Tech Recruiting Rewind: Keshawn King

The running back room at Virginia Tech is full of new faces, but we look back at a player who flashed some serious talent on the field for the Hokies in 2019 in Keshawn King.

Ryan Hartman

by

mikem92

Virginia Tech athletic department details safety protocols, but remains mum on COVID-19 testing numbers

While other athletic departments across college football have disclosed their COVID-19 testing results, Virginia Tech stays silent on details of the testing results

Mike McDaniel

Virginia Tech's athletic department remaining afloat amidst the COVID-19 pandemic

Hokies AD Whit Babcock expressed optimism that the athletic department will remain stabilized into the fall

Mike McDaniel

Former Virginia Tech defensive back Caleb Farley hires NFL agent Drew Rosenhaus

After opting out of the college football season last week, former Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley hires Drew Rosenhaus as his agent

Mike McDaniel

COVID-19 creating confounding obstacles for Justin Fuente's 2020 season

How will Justin Fuente be evaluated with the 2020 season in flux?

Ricky LaBlue

by

mikem92

Virginia Tech makes top six for 3-star Georgia defensive tackle Devin Lee

If Lee commits to Virginia Tech, he would be the third prospect from Georgia to pledge the Hokies in the Class of 2021

Mike McDaniel

Former Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley discusses opt out with Football Morning in America

Caleb Farley spoke with Football Morning in America about his decision to leave Virginia Tech.

Mike McDaniel

by

Jay.anderson

Virginia Tech lands 18th commitment of the 2021 recruiting class, as Tennessee offensive lineman Bryce Goodner pledges the Hokies

Goodner was offered by Virginia Tech over the weekend, and didn't take long to make his decision

Mike McDaniel

With 4-star North Carolina linebacker Jordan Poole nearing a decision, can the Hokies close?

Jordan Poole is once again approaching a possible decision date. Can the Hokies close?

Mike McDaniel

Virginia Tech offers 2021 Tennessee offensive lineman Bryce Goodner

Goodner, who has been hearing from Virginia Tech for a while, finally received a scholarship offer from the Hokies

Mike McDaniel