The ACC Unveils Full Football Schedule - Hokies Face Rival Virginia in Week Two

The ACC unveiled its full conference football schedule on Thursday morning, putting dates on games that were outlined for each conference team last week.

In addition, the conference also released each team's non-conference game.

The Virginia Tech Hokies face a schedule that is well-balanced, but very different than what most expected.

The three most obvious takeaways from the schedule include former longtime assistant Charley Wiles squaring off against the Hokies with NC State in the opener, Virginia Tech's game against rival UVA getting moved from Thanksgiving weekend up to Week Two, and Tech's newly-scheduled game against Clemson concluding the season on December 5th.

In a bit of a reprieve, Virginia Tech will get a bye week before taking on Clemson in the season finale. The added week will be much needed to prepare for one of the nation's best coming to Blacksburg.

As most expected, Liberty will be Virginia Tech's "plus-one" non-conference game, but it will not take place until November 7th. The Hokies were originally slated to take on Liberty in the season-opener in Blacksburg on September 5th.

Regarding the opener against NC State for Virginia Tech, the ACC will be pushing back the start of the season one week, with the Hokies taking on the Wolfpack on September 12th to open the campaign.

Virginia Tech has two sets of back-to-back road games on the schedule, which could have an impact when reviewing the Hokies at season's end.

Tech takes on Duke on October 3rd in Durham, then follows that up with a trip to Chapel Hill on October 10th. A home game against Boston College is sandwiched in on October 17th, before the Hokies head to Wake Forest on October 24th and to Louisville on October 31st. In total, the Hokies face the challenge of four road games in five weeks during the month of October.

It will be an interesting and challenging season for a number of reasons for Virginia Tech, and the newly-minted schedule is another item to add to the list.

Here's to optimism and hopes of a full and safe college football season this fall.