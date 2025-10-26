The Good, Bad, and Ugly from the Hokies' 2OT Victory vs Cal

HOKIES WIN IN OT 😤



Virginia Tech ran for 357 YDs and came up with a huge passing play in OT to beat Cal, 42-34. In the 2nd OT, with the score tied, @KyronDrones connected with @kyeheath1, for the game-winning score@HokiesFB | @hokiesports | #ThisIsHome pic.twitter.com/GkK195bbRa