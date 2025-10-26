The Good, Bad, and Ugly from the Hokies' 2OT Victory vs Cal
Virginia Tech shone under the Friday night lights during their 42-34 victory against the Golden Bears. This was the Hokies' first victory in overtime since their six-overtime stunner against North Carolina.
This was one of those feel-good victories that subsides any expectations or criticisms this season has been plagued with. Every player and coach needed this victory coming off the bye week. It was a coming-out game for various Hokies. This game was expected to be close, but no one could've expected the shootout that took place.
There were ups and downs riddled throughout this game for both teams. Here's the good, bad, and ugly from the primetime showdown in Blacksburg.
The Good: Kyron Drones's New Groove
The Kyron Drones takeover that every fan has been longing for took place. His success was the x-factor against an offense that has been competitive all season long. He not only took the game over, but he shattered expectations.
This offense hasn't looked this cooperative in a long time. It shouldn't be shocking that a dual-threat quarterback utilizing his tools opens up the playbook. This was the best Drones has looked on the ground since the Military Bowl in 2024. There were some plays throughout the year where Drones looked more conservative on the ground. He'd approach first downs and slide a couple of yards short. Not against Cal, though. He put his head down and ground out every yard possible.
He showed immense confidence in situations he hadn't this season. His threat on the ground opened up opportunities for Marcellous Hawkins and Terion Stewart. Hawkins had a career day, with a game-leading and career-best 167 yards. Stewart was the short-yardage back and fulfilled that role well. The Hokies finished with 357 yards on the ground. Drones finished with a career-high five touchdowns on the day. He was effective through the air, outside of one play.
The Bad: That One Interception
The single glaring blemish on Drones day was the interception that kept Cal alive.
With all the good that was going on for the Hokies, this was the moment hearts dropped in Lane. Virginia Tech was driving down the field exceptionally well. They ended the third quarter on a 33-yard rush from Drones following a roughing the passer call that set them up for three points at the very least.
The passing volume was quiet outside of the red zone, so the playbook was expected to be opened up. This was where Drones tried to be Superman instead of Kyron Drones. A throw towards the goal line surrounded by Golden Bears resulted in a game-saving turnover for Cal. The pass wasn't a read that needed to be made or forced. Luckily, Virginia Tech practically retconned this play with a three-and-out. The play shouldn't be glossed over, but props to Drones for not allowing it to throw him off for the remainder of the contest.
The Ugly: Whoever Was Lined Up Against Kemari Copeland.
The offense doesn't deserve all the praise. Kemari Copeland took over this game single-handedly on defense.
The man's nickname "The Hulk" was contextualized throughout all periods. He came out swinging with a sack on the first series. He's recognized as one of the most athletically gifted players in the nation. The Athletic's Bruce Feldman named Copeland the 23rd-best athlete on his 2025 "Freaks List." Every trait he has was showcased on Friday night.
He was bull rushing linemen left and right. Any time Sagapolutele was pressured, it was a good chance Copeland had something to do with it. His three-sack night is the most by a Hokie since Antwaun Powell-Ryland's three-sack brigade against Virginia last season. He now leads the team in sacks and is fourth in tackles. He continues to shine as the season carries on and has proven to be one of the alphas of Sam Siefkes's defensive front.