The Good, Bad, and Ugly from the Hokies' Loss vs Georgia Tech
The Hokies fell to 2-5 on the year after a 35-20 blowout loss against Georgia Tech.
This was an uphill battle from the start. The Yellow Jackets have played ball at a level the program hasn't seen in years. They rose to 12th in the AP Top 25 poll while the Hokies fell in ACC standings. Virginia Tech hasn't started 0-2 in conference play since Brent Pry's first season in 2022. They'll enter the bye week with a primetime matchup against California waiting for them on the other side.
With plenty of reflection to be had until then, here's the good, bad, and ugly from the 2025 edition of the TechMo Bowl.
The Good: Ayden Greene Looks Like a Star
You look at the box score and you'll see a good game from Ayden Greene. He's an easy name to find scrolling through the Hokies' offensive tape. He's been Drones's favorite target both in the middle of the field and down the sidelines. In this game specifically, he should've gone nuclear against a scrappy secondary.
Credit to the Hokies. They didn't waiver down the stretch despite the hefty margin. Some throws were just a couple of paces off to Greene that could've been drive-altering for the Hokies. That has been present throughout the season. His ability to high-point the ball is rare. He may not have the craftiest route tree, but he works the sidelines among the best of them. It doesn't matter how many people are in the area or how tight a window the throw is; Greene is going to find a way to contest for the ball.
Amidst an offseason that is bound to be filled with questions, the undisputed number one in this receiving room is Greene and he must be retained.
The Bad: Siefkes's Run Defense
It's hard to stop a team like Georgia Tech in the trenches. They are one of the top programs in the country when it comes to the volume and efficiency on the ground. The Hokies, however, managed to hold one of the best running backs in the country to a minimal day for his standards. Hollywood Smothers wasn't silenced a couple of weeks back, but he was held below standards in a day that flashed Sam Siefkes's prowess.
There was hope that if Virginia Tech could stay in this game, it would be containing this run attack from Georgia Tech to the best of its ability. That plan crumbled quickly. On the day, the Yellow Jackets had 41 carries for 270 yards and three touchdowns. Haynes King and Jamal Haynes both eclipsed 60 yards. Malachi Hosley was a big play machine with 129 yards and a score on just 11 carries.
King wasn't too impressive through the air yardage-wise, but was incredibly efficient. This was expected as King has been brilliant with his arm when needed. The best thing about this offense is that Georgia Tech rarely needs him to throw. Their run game is so dominant that short-yardage situations and redzone opportunities are the only places they rely on their passing attack.
The Ugly: Kyron Drones's Turnovers
When Drones broke out in 2023, his touchdown-to-interception ratio was one of his bright spots. He had big play poise on the air and on the ground. Flash forward to 2025, and the Hokies would be lucky if he exited the game without a turnover.
He now has 11 touchdowns through the air to five interceptions in seven games. He's been heating up on the ground with 277 yards and five touchdowns. The turnovers have sadly overshadowed his success as a runner. He's turned the ball over in five of seven games. The team has repeatedly reinforced its confidence in Drones as its leader, but his mishandling of the football is proving costly week by week.
This isn't a call for change, but more so a regrouping. They have an extra week to prep for another scrappy matchup against the Golden Bears. Drones has to protect the ball better. There have been so many flashes in the skill room for this offense to be as stagnant as it has been.