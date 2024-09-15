The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly from Virginia Tech's 37-17 win over Old Dominion
The Good: Some Miscellaneous Stats
There were a few good things to look at. For one, Antwaun Powell-Ryland's four sacks and forced fumble (and recovery).
The Hokies also held the ball for over 37 minutes, a far cry from the 25 minutes they had against Vanderbilt in the week one loss. Talent discretion must be addressed (and the fact the Hokies held the ball for 11 minutes in the fourth), but if Tech had held the ball as well as they did against the Monarchs, they might be sitting with a cool 3-0 record.
Lastly, penalty yardage should be a factor that receives a tip of the hat. While ODU was getting flagged in what looked like every play (seven flags for 74 yards), Brent Pry's side kept their penalty yardage to a neat tally of two for 19 yards.
The Bad: Tech's Dry Second Quarter
When both teams entered the locker room for the halftime intermission, Pry's squad came off a series of three, three-and-outs, and a blocked field goal. It is hard to get mad at a team for the occasional special teams bluff. Yet, it is worth noting that they totaled just nine plays for their other three drives in that quarter.
The Ugly: The Hokies' Third-Down Conversions
The Maroon and Orange went two of eight in the first half on third-down tries. As competition ramps up in the ACC, those numbers will need to improve if the Hokies want a chance at vying for an ACC championship.
When the odds were released this morning on Caesars Sportsbook, Virginia Tech opened up as a five point favorite over the Scarlet Knights and the total is set at 47.
While Rutgers won the matchup last year, the Hokies have dominated this matchup historically. VIrginia Tech leads the all-time series between the former Big East programs 12-4 and Rutgers has never beaten the Hokies in Blacksburg. It is going to be a big matchup for both teams on Saturday and especially so for the Hokies, who will have a short week following this game and a trip to No. 8 Miami on deck. A win would be big on Saturday.
