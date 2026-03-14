Should Hokies' Neoklis Avdalas Declare for the 2026 NBA Draft?

When the news of Neoklis Avdalas heading to Blacksburg first broke in June, fans couldn't stop dreaming of what strides he could guide the Hokies towards. He was the first five-star prospect Virginia Tech landed since Dorian Finney-Smith in 2011.

The tape he had from the FIBA U20 EuroBasket showcased a dynamic playmaker with a polished skillset finishing at the rim, alongside his strong rebounding. He was never an above-average shooter from three. Avdalas did have a nice-looking shot and did so with confidence. A tournament that's a showcase of Europe's top young talent, Avdalas averaged 14 points, 7.1 rebounds, and a tournament-leading 8 assists.

Special performance for Virginia Tech’s Neoklis Avdalas today



14 points

10 rebounds

14 assists (1 turnover)

2-3 3PT



The 6’9 PG has been the most effective playmaker in this whole event, in his last 3 games he’s had 33 assists to only 2 turnovers… absolutely insane stuff pic.twitter.com/bAnv3w8XG2 — Arman Jovic (@PDTScouting) July 20, 2025

The Greek star showcased an ability to take over games entirely. Avdalas finished with the first triple-double since FIBA's 2019 tournament against Israel. He is one of seven players to have ever achieved this feat in the tournament's history, and the third player from Greece to do so. The last three games of Greece's tournament play saw Neo finishing with 33 assists to just two turnovers. It was hard not to buy into Avdalas after seeing rare numbers such as those.

But the player who came over to the United States just wasn't the same.

Rough Translation

Mike Young couldn't stop talking about the level of playmaker Avdalas was. All season long, he's been adamant that no matter what product fans see, he is still the most talented player by far that he's ever coached.

The Neo effect took over Blacksburg quickly. His 30-point explosion against Providence had media, both local and national, picking their jaws off the floor. It was the perfect advertisement for what he could be, but sadly, it turned out to be the peak of his season. Blame it on the expectations or the increasing tape teams had to watch of him. Either way, Avdalas in the late half of the year was a completely different player.

Mar 3, 2026; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies guard Neoklis Avdalas (17) drives to the basket as Boston College Eagles forward Jayden Hastings (22) defends during the second half at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images | Brian Bishop-Imagn Images

He was putting the ball at risk far more than he did overseas. His shooting percentages from all over the floor were among the worst in the ACC. Defenses saw Avdalas as a facilitator who couldn't create his own shot at a high rate. No one respected his ability to make shots like they did to start the year. The most striking absence throughout the entire season was his ability to rebound. This could've been a result of his role in Young's system. Whatever the reasoning is, it ends up being an excuse when looking at how effective a glass cleaner he was in Greece.

Over time, Avdalas became more one-dimensional in games than not. His skills were not applied in the most efficient manner, and his confidence was nonexistent as the season drew to a close. He had a couple of strong contests to close the year. His season ended with him sitting on the bench as Wake Forest sent the Hokies on their way in yet another first-round exit. That very well may be the last we see of Avdalas in college basketball.

But after all of that misfortune, does it still make sense for him to go to the draft?

The Odd Man Out

The Hokies are declining their invitation to the NIT, also ruling out an internal belief of making the NCAA Tournament. They cited rehabbing injuries and preparation for the pros as their reasoning. Avdalas was supposed to be one and done with the expectations he came into the U.S. with. That precedent no longer holds.

An update from our program ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/toajanzBj2 — Virginia Tech Men's Basketball (@HokiesMBB) March 13, 2026

Of the five-stars from last year's recruitment class, Meleek Thomas and Alijah Arenas are the only ones projected to go in the second round. Nikolas Khamenia and Avdalas are the only ones not projected to be drafted. Khamenia has only started five games, while Avdalas has started every contest he's played. All of those players, especially Avdalas, would benefit from staying an extra year in college.

This 2026 class is considered to be one of the best in a long time. NBA teams are tanking at aggressive levels because it is so drastically better than the classes that follow. The case for all of these players, especially Avdalas, is that they can go from G-Leaguers to lottery picks simply by staying another year. It not only makes more sense from a developmental aspect, but the monetary risk is substantially lower in 2027.

The Hokies' guard has to ace his offseason workouts to even be considered for a draft pick. Second-rounders and undrafted stars aren't rare. The resume Avdalas possesses is one of a lottery pick; he just has to show it on tape.

Age Is Just a Number

The downside for teams scouting Avdalas is his age. Or at least, that's what the consensus is. Age is a in why players go into a draft with lowered stock. The stereotype that older prospects don't have significant stock just isn't as relevant as it once was.

Take a look at Alijah Arenas's case. He was in a car accident that resulted in him tearing his meniscus. He debuted for USC in January and has looked good, but the recent knee injury, mixed with him not being an elite guard amongst tough competition, has him at the very best being a late first-round pick. He is still a very good prospect who could take over USC next year as their lead guard. What gamble makes more sense: Go into the league year younger but likely not see significant playing time til 2027, or stay another year at USC and play your way into the lottery?

Feb 11, 2026; Columbus, Ohio, USA; USC Trojans guard Alijah Arenas (0) reacts as time winds down during the second half against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Value City Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Labaron Philon stayed another year at Alabama to hone his craft and became one of the best guards in the nation. Bennett Stirtz and Yaxel Lenderborg are going to be 23 and 24 by the time the league year starts. Both are expected to be top 20 picks. And that's in a class that GMs are holding with high value. The 2027 class is closer to 2024's than anything. That year saw three players 20 years or older go in the lottery. Age isn't holding back players from making it to the NBA. A lack of production at the collegiate level does.

The Tobi Lawal Approach

Last year, Tobi Lawal put out a statement announcing he'd be undergoing draft programs in the offseason. He made his decision based on the consensus he got from scouts to return to Virginia Tech for another season. This route is one Avdalas would benefit heavily from.

Avdalas already tested at the NBA Combine. In fact, his draft stock was stronger coming out of Greece last year than it is with a year of college ball under his wing. This season showed scouts what they would've seen at the pro level from Avdalas. If he can boost his stock up with strong testing and positive team meetings, then he'll have an even harder decision. It wouldn't be shocking if scouts told Avdalas similar things he heard last year.

Feb 7, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies guard Neoklis Avdalas (17) and forward Tobi Lawal (1) during the second half of the game against the NC State Wolfpack at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

This level of adversity is similar to what Zach Edey went through, and he was one of the best players in the country. He kept exploring the professional route until he earned first-round grades from scouts. That kind of pressure is what can turn a player into a gem. The tools have always been there for Avdalas. If he can get a team to make a significant investment in him, he should take the chance. The better bet would be on himself and becoming one of the top players in a weaker class next season. That will be the decision of a lifetime for the Avdalas.

If he does stay back another year, the focus for Virginia Tech could shift towards doing everything they can to get Avdalas back on campus and finishing what was started in 2025.