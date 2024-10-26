The rundown: Hokies' Firm Defense Holds Georgia Tech in Hokies 21-6 win
Saturday afternoon will by no means go down in the annals of Tech football excellence. Brent Pry's side played phenomenal defense but struggled mightily on offense. Yet, what little magic the Hokies presented on offense, their unique touchdowns, mean for the first time in the Pry era, the Hokies have rattled off three straight wins.
After an early Yellow Jackets field goal, Virginia Tech quarterback Kyron Drones shredded the Georgia Tech defense and effortlessly found a wide-open Benji Gosnell, who was sprinting down the seam, to establish a Hokie lead that forever looked intact.
Both teams continued to throw loose jabs at each other, neither being able to land any type of knockout blow, until a duel towards the end of the first half saw Georgia Tech notch their second field goal and the maroon-trimmed Hokies deliver their version of the "Philly Special" leaving Kyron Drones out wide and waiting in the endzone for an easy touchdown pass from Jaylin Lane.
To open the third quarter, after faulty drives from both teams saw both Techs falter, ultimately, Drones pushed in the game's third and final touchdown to cap the game off at 21-6.
"Confidence breeds confidence" quoted Hokie Nickels and STAR Coach Shawn Quinn postgame. "There's some tough ones in there and the guys in the locker room did a great job fighting sticking together, and it was a team effort to win the game"
Although Tech allowed close to 400 yards (356) that came over 81 plays, and when it mattered most, Chris Marve's defense held the Atlanta side to four punts, one interception, and four second-half turnovers on downs. STAR Keonta Jenkins was responsible for two tackles for loss, while linebacker Keli Lawson and wideout turned safety Jaylen Jones each snagged an interception on the night.
"Everyone was like, ok, we have to stop the run to win the game, so I will give my all to my brothers, and I guess that's the mentality of everybody." Quoted Hokie defensive tackle Wilfred Pene. Pene tacked five tackles, along with the Hokies sole sack on the night.
Of course the plaudits will ultimately go to everything Tech was able to stop on the defense, however, it is worth mentioning the versatility of the Maroon and Orange's playcalling, while few and far between at times.
Tech found success in its ability to put guys into motion and use its trademark reverse end-around at least once a game, which Gosnell attributes to his squads' dynamic ability to have threats all over the field.
"I just think it's because of whoever has the ball. You know that every defense we play knows anybody on the field can be that dynamic with the ball."
It is worth noting that both Xavier Chaplin and star running back Bhayshul Tuten left the game with injuries sustained; Pry alluded that they will both receive much clearer reports on the pair tomorrow.
For the Hokies, next is a trip north to Syracuse, where Virginia Tech will look to extend its win streak to four.
Related links
Hokies in the NFL: Former Virginia Tech Standout Christian Darrisaw To Need Season-Ending Knee Surgery
Virginia Tech Football: 5 Big Takeaways From Virginia Tech's Win vs Georgia Tech