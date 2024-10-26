Hokies in the NFL: Former Virginia Tech Standout Christian Darrisaw To Need Season-Ending Knee Surgery
According to reports on Friday, Vikings star left tackle Christian Darrisaw will likely have to miss the rest of the season due to a knee injury suffered in Thursday Night’s matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.
Darrisaw, who was manning his starting spot at left tackle, was fallen into by Rams safety Jaylen McCollough, causing Darrisaw to fall to the ground in pain. He would be tended to by Vikings’ medical officials, until he was walked directly to the locker room with the help of the officials.
In his absence, the Vikings chalked David Quessenberry in at left tackle for the rest of the game. Head coach Kevin O’Connell commented on Darrisaw’s injury after the game.
“Christian Darrisaw did sustain a left knee injury,” O’Connell said. “But, we’ll continue that evaluation here and on into tomorrow and then try to confirm what that is. [We’re] keeping our fingers crossed that we get some positive news.”
As reported today by Adam Schefter, the injury doesn’t look good for Darrisaw, as he will need season-ending surgery on his left knee.
After being drafted out of Virginia Tech by the Minnesota Vikings, Darrisaw has been the cornerstone of the Vikings’ offensive line.
He received a massivecontract extension this offseason, which is for four years and worth up to $113 Million, including $77 Million guaranteed.
Darrisaw was the 23rd overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. The Vikings exercised his fifth year option on his contract this offseason, but have now extended him.
Next year, when Darrisaw is expected to return, the Viking will likely continue to build around their young tackle and hope to compete for the NFC North.
