Three Biggest Storylines Heading Into Virginia Tech's Matchup with Florida State
With just three games remaining in the regular season, Virginia Tech will travel down to Tallahassee to take on Florida State. The Seminoles enter the game as a double-digit favorite, so victory will be a tall task for the Hokies. Here are three storylines ahead of Saturday's game.
1. How will Virginia Tech's rushing attack do against Florida State's defense?
It is no secret that Virginia Tech is at its best offensively when it can run the football effectively. The Hokies have rushed for 182.0 yards per game this season, which is good for fourth in the ACC. Virginia Tech ranks last in the conference for passing yards per game (176.9).
The Seminoles have shown the ability to defend the run this season, ranking seventh in the ACC in rushing yards allowed per game (112.6).
Virginia Tech will have to rush the ball effectively to win this game. Establishing the run early with both quarterback Kyron Drones and the running back room will be essential. If the Seminoles are able to stop Virginia Tech's rushing attack on early downs and force the Hokies to throw the ball down field, it is going to be a tough game to win.
2. Will Virginia Tech be able to slow down the explosive Florida State offense?
Florida State has one of the best offenses in the country. It ranks first in yards per game in the ACC and is third in the entire country. It is also first in the ACC in rushing yards per game (226.7).
What makes it such an effective offense is its ability to run the football well, which then opens up passing plays for dual-threat quarterback Tommy Castellanos.
Virginia Tech will need to stop the run early and often and force Castellanos and Florida State into 2nd and 3rd and long situations.
If the Hokies are unable to slow the run, the Seminoles' offense will likely dictate the game's tempo and keep Virginia Tech off balance. So it is paramount for the Hokies to start the game off hot and keep Florida State's great offense off the field.
3. Underdog Status & Expectations
Currently sitting at 13.5-point favorites, Florida State is the clear favorite going into this game. That large gap creates a two-fold dynamic:
1. Opportunity for Virginia Tech
With little to no pressure on the Hokies, they can play with a much looser mindset. Virginia Tech does not carry the weight of losing this game, affecting its chances at an ACC title. This allows the team to play fast and free, try out some creative plays, and gamble a bit more on special teams. And if the Hokies lose, it does not really matter since nobody is expecting them to win anyway.
2. Pressure on Florida State
Meanwhile, the Seminoles have all the expectations to win this game. Being a double-digit favorite at home, every small mistake will be magnified.
If Florida State gets off to a slow start or allows Virginia Tech to build some confidence early, it could find itself battling both on the scoreboard and mentally.