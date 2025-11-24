Three Biggest Storylines To Watch Ahead of Virginia Tech vs. Virginia
This chapter of the Commonwealth Clash has dynamics very much flipped. More times than not, it is the Hokies who are the heavy favorite to beat their in-state rival. But now, it is the Virginia Cavaliers who are the double-digit favorites and have ACC title game aspirations. For Virginia Tech, it is not just about bragging rights; it is about playing spoiler. Here are the storylines ahead of Saturday's contest.
1. The Hokies will look to play spoiler.
The Cavaliers are in the ACC Championship game if they can win on Saturday. There is an unlikely scenario where UVA loses and still makes it, but that would require losses from SMU, NC State and Pitt. So more likely than not, Virginia Tech will be playing spoiler if it were to win.
Even though this will be the Hokies' final game of the season, they have more than enough reason to play hard on Saturday. Beating their rival in their home stadium, knocking them out of ACC title contention, and potentially any College Football Playoff hopes is more than enough motivation to leave it all on the field.
While these teams play every year, this one feels a little different. A win for Virginia Tech on Saturday would be remembered as one of the most painful losses in the history of Virginia Cavalier football.
2. Who will start at quarterback for Virginia Tech?
After getting banged up late in the Miami game, quarterback Kyron Drones was replaced by Pop Watson. On Watson's first play, he throws a perfect 39-yard pass down the right sideline to Ayden Greene to pick up a first down on 4th & 11. The next play, Watson keeps a read option and powers his way into the endzone.
Watson finished the game completing two of his three passes for 77 yards. He did lose a costly fumble after Virginia Tech was able to recover an onside kick.
Interim head coach Phillip Montgomery could look to Watson to start the game if he thinks he will give the Hokies the best chance to win or if Drones is unable to go.
When asked if there will be a package for Watson against Virginia, Montgomery said, "We'll wait and see."
Virginia Tech has struggled to pass the ball this season. The Hokies are last in the ACC in passing yards, averaging just 174.4 a game. While the sample size is small, Watson did provide a boost in the pass game against Miami that has not been seen all season when Drones was under center.
3. Can the Hokies contain UVA's explosive offense?
Virginia comes into this game with one of the better offenses in the ACC. It is averaging 438 yards per game, which is third in the ACC. The Cavaliers' offensive attack is balanced and efficient, passing for 250.1 and rushing for 187.9 yards a game. That versatility allows Virginia to strike in multiple ways. If quarterback Chandler Morris cannot find anyone open downfield, he can hand it off to his dangerous running back J'Mari Taylor.
Last game against Miami, quarterback Carson Beck carved up the Hokies' defense, throwing for 320 yards and four touchdowns. Tech cannot allow Morris to do the same if it wants to leave Charlottesville victorious.
The Hokies will need to do a better job than they did against Miami of pressuring the quarterback. Beck had plenty of time to wait for his teammate to get open, and the same will happen against Morris if the Hokies do not pressure him.