Three Bold Predictions for Virginia Tech vs. Cal
Virginia Tech's football season continues on tonight on primetime as they take on the Cal Golden Bears. Here are three bold predictions for tonight's game.
1. Terion Stewart will score his first touchdown on the year.
The Golden Bears have one of the better passing defenses in the ACC. They have allowed just over 200 passing yards a game. This will likely mean that interim head coach is going to have to heavily rely on his running game, led by Bowling Green transfer Terion Stewart.
In terms of rushing yards allowed per game, Cal is in the bottom half of the conference, letting teams rush for 122.6 yards per game.
Stewart's best game at Virginia Tech was easily his performance in the upset victory of NC State. In that game, Stewart rushed for 174 yards on 15 carries but was unable to score a touchdown that night. Now, it is unlikely he will be able to rush for that many yards, but I do think he will be able to find the endzone tonight. Despite averaging almost eight yards a carry, Stewart has still not been able to score his first touchdown as a Hokie, and I think tonight is the night he does it.
2. The game will be within one score going into the final five minutes of the game.
Tonight's matchup features two offenses that do not put up a lot of points. Cal ranks 14th in the ACC in points scored with 166 on the year, and Virginia Tech ranks 15th in that category with 161.
I think this game will be kept close due to the struggles both teams have on offense. I do not think that it will be a high-scoring shootout, but the game will be within one score for most of the game.
If the Hokies have the ball last and are within a field goal of winning, they should feel very confident since they have one of the best kickers in the country in John Love.
3. Virginia Tech will get at least one interception.
The Golden Bears' true freshman quarterback, Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, has found himself in trouble for being reckless with the football early on in his collegiate career. In Cal's seven games this season, he has thrown seven interceptions. Three of his interceptions came against Cal's 45-21 loss against Duke.
I think the rowdiness of a night game at Lane Stadium will be a lot for the young quarterback, and he will be picked off by the Hokie defense.