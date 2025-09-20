Three Hokies On Defense to Watch Today vs. Wofford
Virginia Tech’s defense will rely on a handful of emerging contributors to help turn the tide. Here are three Hokies that could make a big impact against Wofford.
No. 1: Ben Bell, Defensive End
Bell has quickly become a name to know on Virginia Tech’s defensive front in his first year with the Hokies after spending his last three seasons at Texas State. Through the first three games of the 2025 season, he has tallied six total tackles, including a pair of tackles for loss and half a sack.
What makes Bell especially notable is his production at Texas State, where he set program records for sacks and tackles for loss in a single season and earned All-Sun Belt honors. Against Wofford, Bell’s explosiveness off the edge could be pivotal in setting the tone early and keeping the struggling Terriers’ offense off balance.
No. 2: Isaiah Brown-Murray, Cornerback
A redshirt junior transfer from East Carolina, Brown-Murray adds veteran depth and experience to Virginia Tech’s thin secondary. He’s appeared in each of the last two games, recording two assisted tackles and a pass deflection. With Dante Lovett redshirting for the rest of the season, Brown-Murray moves into an elevated role within the cornerback room.
No. 3: Jaden Keller, Linebacker
Keller has solidified himself as the crucial third piece in Virginia Tech’s linebacker trio alongside Caleb Woodson and Michael Short. Over the first three games of the season, Keller ranks second among Hokie linebackers in solo tackles (five) and stands out as the only one credited with a sack — recording half a sack in the season opener against South Carolina. His downhill aggression has made him a dependable force against the run, while his instincts in coverage have helped neutralize threats over the middle.
With Wofford’s offense leaning heavily on short-yardage execution, Keller’s ability to diagnose and disrupt will be critical. If Virginia Tech’s defense is going to dominate this matchup, expect Keller to be at the center of it.
Will anything change under Montgomery?
Interim head coach Phillip Montgomery has head coaching experience from his time at Tulsa and he is going to draw on that experience to help him do this job for the rest of the season:
"Yeah, I think it provides some different challenges for sure. That being said, I've been in this role. I understand what it takes. I understand how you're going to get pulled in a lot of different directions, what that does to your time, what that does to the energy that you got to put in certain areas. I think I'm well-suited for that part of it. I've got a great staff that's going to be supporting me in that sense. And so, those guys are locked in with me. And so this is not going to be a one-man show. This is going to be a team effort. But at the end of the day, it's really more again, I'm going to continue to keep preaching this. This is more about our players and our program and our locker room and us coming together and really doing some great things to have an opportunity to really make people proud of what we are and what we do."