Three Keys For Virginia Tech Football This Saturday Against Georgia Tech
Virginia Tech football faces a tall task this weekend when it heads down to Atlanta, Georgia to face the undefeated Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. In five games, No. 13 Georgia Tech has outscored its opponents 185-106, holding foes to under 25 points in all but one contest.
Meanwhile, the Hokies (2-4, 1-1 ACC) have failed to score 25 points against FBS competition this season, last doing so in 2024's regular season finale against Virginia.
After a pair of victories to begin interim head coach Philip Montgomery's tenure as head whistle, self-inflicted mistakes cost Virginia Tech in a 30-23 one-score loss to Wake Forest, its sixth one-score defeat since the start of the 2024 season.
With that in mind, here are three keys to the Hokies claiming a possible upset victory over the Yellow Jackets (5-0, 2-0):
No. 1: Kyron Drones cannot falter in the pocket.
Drones cannot afford to falter in the pocket if Virginia Tech hopes to maintain offensive consistency. His ability to stay poised under pressure dictates the rhythm of the Hokies’ attack. When Drones hesitates, the timing of routes collapses, and defenses capitalize. But when he stays calm and steps into throws, his dual-threat skill set becomes much tougher to defend. Maintaining pocket composure allows him to progress through reads, keep drives alive, and open rushing lanes. With tailback Terion Stewart’s status uncertain for Saturday's clash, Virginia Tech’s best path to beating Georgia Tech rests on Drones taking command.
No. 2: The offensive line needs to reach the level it did against NC State.
The offensive line must recapture the form it showed against NC State when it afforded Drones clean pockets, sustained drives and dominance in the trenches. Even when it couldn't, it allowed enough time for Drones to escape on the fly and formulate a plan. Protection breakdowns has proven to force the Hokies into predictable, stalled possessions. If that line can rebuild trust, absorb pressure and create lanes in both pass and run, Virginia Tech’s offense can hum smoothly against a potent Georgia Tech defense.
No. 3: The defensive line needs to do the same.
The defensive line hounded N.C. State signal-caller CJ Bailey, notching a quintet of sacks; however, it struggled to pin down Wake Forest quarterback Robby Ashford the following week, only tallying a single sack. The inconsistency raises questions heading into a far tougher matchup. Neither NC State nor Wake Forest compares to the level of competition Georgia Tech presents this season: a program hovering just outside the College Football Playoff picture. To keep the Yellow Jackets in check, Virginia Tech’s front must rediscover its edge and utilize its bull rush against a strong Yellow Jackets running effort.
Both Haynes King — who leads the team in rushing yards (380) and rushing touchdowns (seven) — and Jamal Haynes have proven to be very effective on the ground, each averaging over five yards a carry. The Hokies neutralizing one — or both — will be key to claiming a potential upset win.
Virginia Tech will face the Yellow Jackets this Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET; fans can watch the game on the CW.