Three Most Likely All-ACC Candidates on Defense for Virginia Tech Football
Every season, the ACC announces its All-ACC Football teams, picking three teams that are comprised of each position on the field.
Here's who was nominated for the Hokies last year on the defensive side of the ball.
- Antwaun Powell Ryland (First-Team, Defensive End)
- Aeneas Peebles (First-Team, Defensive Tackle)
- Mansoor Delane (Third-Team, Cornerback)
- Dorian Strong (Honorable Mention, Cornerback)
None of the four return this season. Powell-Ryland, Peebles and Strong were all selected in the 2025 NFL Draft, while Delane transferred to LSU.
No. 1 - Caleb Woodson (Linebacker)
Woodson was the only Virginia Tech defensive player to land a spot on Athlon Sports' All-ACC preseason teams, being placed as an Fourth-Team linebacker. Athlon Sports' Fourth Team essentially means the equivalent of a preseason Honorable Mention. In 2024, Woodson played in all 13 games, started in 11 and ranked second on the team in tackles (72). He registered seven and a half tackles for loss, notched a pair of sacks and grabbed an interception in the Duke game on Nov. 23.
Realistically, the rest of the group faces an uphill climb. Virginia Tech’s defense this year is built more on depth than star power — a higher floor, but a lower ceiling. There's certainly more players in this crop than the last campaign, but there's no Antwaun Powell-Ryland. There's no Aeneas Peebles. It's a ceiling that's lowered, but a floor that's raised.
No. 2 - Jaden Keller (Linebacker)
Keller wasn't selected by Athlon to make their four-team cut, but he led the team in total tackles (83) and was second in solo tackles (35), only behind Keonta Jenkins, who's now in the NFL with the Buffalo Bills on an undrafted free agent contract.
Keller and Woodson are the only two of the top 10 tackle leaders in the team to return to Blacksburg for this upcoming campaign. Given that Woodson landed on Athlon's Fourth Team, Keller could be in the mix for Honorable Mention if he builds on last year’s production and pushes his tackle total into the 90s.
No. 3 - James Djonkam (Edge) or Kaleb Spencer (Linebacker)
I'm somewhat cheating by including both here, but the reasoning is the same: if they can build off of their 2024 campaigns, they'll have a shot. If Spencer can ascend up to the level of Woodson and Keller in Year 3, he could be a factor not just to make the All-ACC Honorable mentions list but also snag a starting spot. If I had to make my own depth chart, Spencer would be third of the linebackers behind the two mainstays. Last year, Spencer recorded 32 tackles and returned an interception 77 yards against Miami.
In Djonkam's case, the opportunity stems from two main factors. First, with the departures of Powell-Ryland and Peebles, there are more sacks up for grabs — but the trade-off is a more unproven edge group. It's a double-edged sword: while the path to production is clearer, the unit has less established top-end talent.
Second, with Powell-Ryland no longer in the picture, there's an opening for someone new to emerge as an All-ACC candidate off the edge. If Djonkam can take advantage and post six or seven sacks, he could play his way onto the Honorable Mention list. Last season, Djonkam posted three sacks as a linebacker at Eastern Michigan, so shifting to edge in Virginia Tech’s system could unlock even more pass-rushing potential.