Three Players to Watch on South Carolina's Offense Ahead of Sunday's Clash with Hokies
Virginia Tech opens its season on Sunday against a South Carolina offense that appears primed to be one of the most electric offenses in the FBS. Quarterback LaNorris Sellers, a potential Heisman frontrunner, leads this offense full of dynamic playmakers. If the Hokies want to start the year strong, containing this high-powered offense will be key.
Here are three players on South Carolina's offense to keep an eye on.
LaNorris Sellers - Quarterback
Sellers is the engine behind South Carolina's offense, and the most crucial player Virginia Tech will need to stop to have a chance on Sunday. The sophomore had a strong first season as a starter last year, throwing for 2,534 yards, 18 touchdowns and seven interceptions. What makes Sellers such a dangerous player is his legs. In 2024, he rushed for 674 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground. Against Clemson, he ran for 166 yards and two touchdowns.
That combination of passing and rushing makes Sellers extremely difficult to defend, as he can turn any play into a big gain. Containing him will be the Hokies’ top priority, and whoever tries to slow him down will have their work cut out for them.
Rahsul Faison - Running Back
While the majority of the attention will be on Sellers, the Hokies cannot forget about transfer running back from Utah State, Rahsul Faison. Faison was a standout for Utah State, rushing for 1,109 yards and eight touchdowns, earning second-team All-Mountain West honors last season.
Faison has a special ability to make defenders miss. In his two years at Utah State, he forced 98 missed tackles, second in the Mountain West to Ashton Jeanty during that time. For Virginia Tech’s defense, limiting Faison will be crucial because his ability to extend plays opens up opportunities for South Carolina’s passing game as well.
Nyck Harbor - Wide Reciever
South Carolina's Nyck Harbor is a imposing matchup for any defense. Standing at 6'5", 235 pounds, Harbor is one of the most physical receivers in the country. Harbor also competed in track for South Carolina, earning Second Team All-American honors in both the 100m and 200m events in the NCAA Outdoor Championships, posting times of 10.11 seconds and 20.20 seconds, respectively.
Last season, Harbor only recorded 26 receptions for 376 yards and three touchdowns. His performance improved as the season progressed, with 15 catches for 272 yards and two touchdowns in the final five games of the season.
Whoever lines up against Harbor will need to respect both his size and strength, while ensuring that he doesn’t use his speed to blow past them.