Three Position Matchups To Watch For Virginia Tech vs. South Carolina
Virginia Tech starts off its 2025 season with a tough road SEC opponent against No. 13 South Carolina. The Hokies are going to need to play perfect football if they want to leave Mercedes-Benz Stadium with a victory. Key position battles will be critical to the outcome. Here are three position matchups to look for in tomorrow's matchup.
No. 1: LaNorris Sellers vs. Hokies Defensive Front
South Carolina's quarterback LaNorris Sellers is entering his second season as a starter, following a breakout 2024 season, a season in which he passed for 2,534 yards and 18 touchdowns. But what makes Sellers such a dangerous threat is his ability to extend the play and scramble for extra yards.
Newly hired defensive coordinator Sam Siefkes is going to need to find a way not to let Sellers get outside of the pocket and scramble for big gains. Edge rushers like Ben Bell and James Djonkam need to set the edge and have Sellers beat you through the air.
No. 2 Virginia Tech Running Back Room vs. South Carolina Defensive Line
After losing star running back Bhayshul Tuten to the NFL, Virginia Tech’s running back room enters 2025 in something of a reset, looking to establish a new group of playmakers. This group will need to have an excellent game to help alleviate pressure off Kyron Drones. Transfer from Bowling Green, Terion Stewart, battled injuries throughout camp, but is expected to play. How many snaps he will play remains to be seen. Redshirt Junior Marcellous Hawkins is currently the starting running back on the Hokies' depth chart, will need to have a strong outing to give Virginia Tech a chance.
South Carolina lost a lot of key starters on its defensive line, including T.J Sanders, Tonka Hemingway and Kyle Kennard, leaving the Gamecocks' defensive line inexperienced. Head coach Shane Beamer is going to need to rely on veterans like Nick Barrett and Monkell Goodwine to limit any Hokie rushing attack.
No. 3: Virginia Tech Offensive Line vs. South Carolina Pass Rush
Virginia Tech struggled last year to give Drones a clean pocket. Newly hired offensive line coach Matt Moore, will have his work cut out for him against a strong South Carolina pass rush. How well the Hokies protect Drones could determine whether their offense can sustain drives and control the game.
South Carolina's pass rush is headlined by sophomore Dylan Stewart. In his freshman year, Stewart recorded 6.5 sacks and 10.5 tackles for loss. His 48 pressures were the most among true freshmen pass rushers last season. Bryan Thomas Jr. is also a name to look out for tomorrow. He is a veteran presence on the Gamecocks' offensive line who could give the offensive line issues.