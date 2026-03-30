Three Reasons to Believe in Virginia Tech In 2026

Ahead of the 2026 season, optimism is — and likely should be — tempered for the Virginia Tech football program. After all, the Hokies are coming off the back of a 3-9 season, where they fired then-head coach Brent Pry after losing their first three games of the 2025 campaign.

Yet, the feeling amid spring ball is that this season can bring around better fortunes under new head coach James Franklin.

No. 1: Apart from Franklin's record against the AP Top 10, his teams generally took care of business, otherwise.

Though Franklin has a 4-21 record against AP Top 10 foes, the Big Ten and the ACC are on different footing. Virginia Tech stands in a favorable position in each of its first seven games, to the point where there is a remote chance that the Hokies could start 7-0. That leads me to my second point.

No. 2: The schedule sets up quite... at the start.

Virginia Tech draws a tough end-of-season slate, facing Miami, Clemson and SMU , with all of those showdowns coming on the round. However, the Hokies draw a bye week between facing the Tigers and the Mustangs. Here's a quick look at Virginia Tech's first seven foes of the season:

VMI (Sept. 5)

Old Dominion (Sept. 12)

Maryland (Sept. 19)

Boston College (Sept. 26)

Pitt (Oct. 2)

California (Oct. 10)

Georgia Tech (Oct. 17)

Of course, for Virginia Tech to start 7-0, they would need to take down a remodeled Old Dominion, beat Maryland on the Terrapins' home turf, conquer its multi-sport woes in Chestnut Hill — softball did so with a 42-7 three-game sweep over the Eagles — and topple the Yellow Jackets.

That last point depends on how Georgia Tech looks like under new quarterback Alberto Mendoza.

As with many of these statements brought before you, Virginia Tech can just as easily start the season in a middling position rather than challenging at the forefront of the ACC. The likelihood of the Hokies starting 7-0 can be comparable to starting 3-4 or 4-3.

Virginia Tech Athletics

No. 3: There's a plethora of unknowns this season.

To some extent, that comes at both a benefit and detriment for Virginia Tech. As with every preseason, no team knows what it stacks up like except against itself. That applies doubly so for the Hokies, who welcome in 50 incoming players (23 high school, 27 transfers) and of course, their new head coach.

For what it's worth, I think this team has a vastly elevated ceiling to the year before it. However, with precious little content to go off of — just three practices have been open thus far to the media — my breath will be held in check for this upcoming season. There is a roadmap to an eight- or nine-win campaign in 2026, but it will take rectifying woes that have haunted Virginia Tech in recent years — specifically, in late-game execution.