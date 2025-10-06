Three Storylines Ahead of Virginia Tech's Matchup with Georgia Tech
Virginia Tech is coming off a frustrating loss to Wake Forest after it felt like the tides were shifting in a brighter direction following the wins against Wofford and NC State. Now, it seems like it's back to square one, and the Hokies are about to face an excellent Georgia Tech team. Virginia Tech has shown in spurts of being able to compete with high-quality opponents, but whether that happens on Saturday remains to be seen.
Here are three storylines heading into Virginia Tech's game against Georgia Tech.
Storyline No. 1 - Which version of Kyron Drones will show up?
Kyron Drones is in his third season as the starter for the Hokies. In that time, Drones has shown signs of brilliance, especially in his first season in Blacksburg. However, during that time, there have been stretches of games where he is unable to consistently put drives together. A lot of his struggles last season can be chalked down to the litany of injuries he was dealing with, but as recent as last game against Wake Forest, Drones struggled mightily against a mediocre Demon Deacons team.
Physical capabilities have never been an issue for Drones; it is whether he is able to use his athletic gifts to put points up on the board consistently. If he can play like he did against NC State, where he had good pocket presence and made the throws he needed to make, Virginia Tech might have a fighting chance against the Yellow Jackets.
Storyline No. 2 - Can the Hokies contain dual-threat quarterback Haynes King?
When someone looks at Georgia Tech's Haynes King's stats, it is far from a traditional quarterback stat line. In the four games he has played this year, he has thrown for just 758 yards and three touchdowns. Where Haynes is a true threat is with his legs. He has rushed for 380 yards and seven rushing touchdowns. He leads Georgia Tech in both categories and is second in the ACC in rushing touchdowns, behind Virginia's J'Mari Taylor.
Against another dual-threat quarterback in LaNorris Sellers, the Hokies did a good job forcing Sellers to beat Virginia Tech with his arm, as opposed to his legs, holding him to just 25 yards on the ground.
The Hokies' front seven is going to need to be on their game with gap assignments and not let King break free from containment.
Storyline No. 3 - How quickly can the Hokies establish the run?
The Hokies' offense is at their best when they can run the football well. That was best shown in the upset victory at NC State. In that game, the Hokies ran for 229 yards, 174 of those yards being from Terion Stewart.
This season, Georgia Tech has had some trouble stopping the run game. In their overtime win against Wake Forest, the Demon Deacons ran for 210 yards and three touchdowns as a team. Virginia Tech is going to need to stick to its game plan and commit to the run, whether it be with its two main backs, Marcellous Hawkins and Terion Stewart or a designed quarterback run with Drones. It is important to note that Stewart was hurt in the Wake Forest game with a shoulder injury, and his status is yet to be determined. It would be a massive loss for the Hokies' offense to not have him against Georgia Tech.