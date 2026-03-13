Did Virginia Tech Men's Basketball Underachieve in 2025-26?

The question my headline posits invites an interesting discussion — and it begins with another question: how should this season be evaluated?

Do you view the year in isolation, factoring in only Virginia Tech’s 2025-26 campaign and the myriad issues that complicated its already-slim path to the NCAA Tournament entering its conference tourney?

Or do you take a broader view, measuring the season against the external expectations that surrounded the program entering November and against historical precendence?

For one, Virginia Tech was picked No. 12 in the ACC preseason media poll. The Hokies ultimately finished in that same spot. In the most literal sense, they performed almost exactly where the conference media projected them to finish.

Yet the reality of the season felt more complicated than that.

Several close losses in league play shaped the Hokies’ record and, ultimately, their postseason outlook. Four one-score conference losses — games decided in the final possessions — turned potential résumé-building wins into narrow defeats. Flip even one or two of those results, and the narrative around the season may look different. Instead, those games accumulated into a record that left Virginia Tech firmly outside the NCAA Tournament picture.

Still, the preseason context matters. This roster was never widely viewed as a lock for March Madness. Instead, the Hokies entered the season as a team with a narrow margin for error — one that would likely need to outperform expectations to put itself in position for an at-large bid.

At times, Virginia Tech showed signs it could reach that level. There were stretches where the Hokies looked capable of competing with NCAA Tournament-caliber teams, whether through efficient offensive stretches or defensive performances that kept games within reach deep into the second half.

But flashes do not define a season.

Consistency — across a four-month schedule and through the grind of ACC play — ultimately determines where a team finishes. For Virginia Tech, those moments of promise were offset by missed opportunities and the cumulative weight of close losses.

That brings the conversation back to the original question: did the Hokies underachieve?

Relative to preseason projections, the answer is probably no. Virginia Tech finished exactly where the conference predicted, and its NCAA Tournament hopes were never widely assumed to be secure.

Relative to what the team occasionally showed it could be, however, the answer becomes less clear. Virginia Tech acquitted itself well at numerous points against the conference's top teams, yet in many instances, it could not execute in crunch time.

Virginia Tech will also not participate in the NIT this year, citing injury concerns and professional preparation.

An update from our program ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/toajanzBj2 — Virginia Tech Men's Basketball (@HokiesMBB) March 13, 2026

“Given the current health status of members of our roster and the need for a number of our student-athletes to focus on recovery and preparation for their professional careers, we believe it is in the best interest of our players and the long-term direction of our program to conclude our season,” the program said in a statement. “Our expectation is to compete in the NCAA Tournament.”

With that, the decision closes the book on the Hokies’ season, which ended with a 4-8 mark in the team's last 12 games.

Whether it is ultimately remembered as a disappointment or simply a year that met expectations may depend on how one chooses to frame it — through preseason projections or through the glimpses of what Virginia Tech occasionally looked capable of becoming.