Three Things That Have to Happen For Virginia Tech to Win Out
As the Hokies head into the final stretch of the season, the margin for error to make a bowl game is razor-thin. Virginia Tech stands at 3-6, and must win all of its games remaining three games to be bowl eligible. It is not going to be easy; in their last three contests the Hokies will have to face the formerly ranked Florida State Seminoles, No. 18 Miami Hurricanes and No. 14 Virginia Cavaliers.
While a complete sweep looks unlikely, here are three things that I think the Hokies need to do to keep that goal alive.
1. Rush for at least 175 yards a game as a team.
In Virginia Tech's two ACC wins, against NC State and Cal, the Hokies rushed for 229 and 357 yards as a team, respectively. Especially in the NC State game, Virginia Tech was able to limit the Wolfpack's time on the field by stringing together extended drives, making it more difficult for NC State to run up the score.
Each team Virginia Tech has left on its schedule ranks in the top-eight in terms of scoring in the ACC. Outside of the Cal contest, Virginia Tech has not shown it can go blow-for-blow with opposing offenses. Moving forward, Tech will need to keep the time of possession in its favor to better its odds of winning.
The Hokies possess a solid trio of runners in Marcellous Hawkins, Terion Stewart and Kyron Drones, who will all need to feature prominently to keep the offense on the field for as long as possible unless a consistent passing attack can develop.
2. Win the turnover battle.
One of the most famous football sayings is that the team that wins the turnover battle will win the game. In these next three games, Virginia Tech must limit its turnovers while causing takeaways when the defense is on the field.
This season, Virginia Tech has been able to cause six turnovers (two fumbles and four interceptions). In contrast, the Hokies have turned the football over nine times. Having a -3 turnover margin is incredibly difficult to overcome, especially with the quality of teams Virginia Tech is about to face.
If Virginia Tech wants any real shot of winning out, it must win the turnover war in each of its remaining three games. The Hokies cannot afford to give their opponent extra possessions, especially when the margin of error to make a bowl game is razor-thin.
3. Embrace the underdog mentality.
There is preciously little belief from outsiders that this team will make a bowl game this year. Any optimism about the team is tied to hope surrounding who the next head coach could be and the potential positive wave that could bring.
But when a team isn’t favored to win, it can focus on execution rather than external expectations. Virginia Tech doesn’t have to think about ACC Championship implications or poll rankings right now — rather, it can simply focus on playing with energy and consistency on each snap.