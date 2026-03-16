Three Things To Watch As Virginia Tech Opens Spring Practice This Week

It is football time in Blacksburg and James Franklin is set to begin his first spring practice with the Hokies this week. Franklin is set to meet with the media today and it will mark the beginning of Franklin's start to the spring.

Here are three things to watch this week as the Hokies get things going.

1. Franklin era begins

This was arguably the most talked about hire in the offseason and Virginia Tech is hoping that Franklin can lead them to a quick turnaround. The Hokies have not made the ACC Championship game since 2016 and there is hope that this is going to be one of the most improved teams in the country. However, you have to walk before you can run and this spring is going to be about starting to figure out what this team is.

Coming into spring and the same might be true heading into the fall, there are a lot of questions as to who the biggest challenger to Miami will be this upcoming season. Virginia Tech has the pieces and improved coaching to have a very special season if everything comes together, but this spring is about seeing how things are starting to come together.

The Franklin hire is bringing a lot of hope to the Hokie faithful and it begins this week.

2. Quarterbacks

Virginia Tech has had up and down quarterback play for what feels like ages, but could that be changing with the arrivals of Ethan Grunkemeyer and Bryce Baker?

Grunkemeyer is the heavy favorite to be the starting quarterback for Virginia Tech in 2026 and I think that is the way that things are going to go. He was forced into action for Penn State last season after Drew Allar went down with an injury and he played admirably.

Even if Grunkemeyer is the heavy favorite to win the job, it will be intriguing to see how Baker looks. Having a dependable backup quarterback is important for obvious reasons and Baker has not played in a game yet. Keep an eye on these two players as spring rolls on.

3. New arrivials

Grunkemeyer and Baker get a lot of headlines because they are the quarterbacks, but there is a lot of new talent on this team via the transfer portal.

Players to watch this week include WR Que'Sean Brown, TE Luke Reynolds, EDGE Javion Hilson, EDGE Cortez Harris, and DL Eric Mensah. Virginia Tech has a lot of new faces whether they are transfers or high school prospects and this will be their first time suiting up for the Hokies.