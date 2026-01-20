Three Things Virginia Tech Can Learn From Indiana's National Championship Run

Indiana's rise from one of the worst teams in college football to national champion is one of the biggest stories in recent memory. The Hoosier capped a perfect 16-0 season with a 27-21 victory over the Miami Hurricanes, led by Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza and coach Curt Cignetti.

Here are three lessons Virginia Tech can take from Indiana's remarkable run.

1. Recruit Virginia well and develop local talent.

One of the clearest takeaways from Indiana's title run is the number of key contributors on both sides of the ball who came from Virginia and developed into impact players at the Power Five level. Aiden Fisher, a senior linebacker from Fredericksburg Va., earned first-team All-America and All-Big Ten honors. Defensive end Mikail Kamara, who grew up in Ashburn Va., had a pivotal blocked punt that resulted in a touchdown in the title game. Elijah Sarratt, a native from Stafford Va., led the country in receiving touchdowns with 15. Beyond those players, the Hoosiers had so many more players from the Commonwealth who all played a role in lifting the national championship trophy.

In recent history, Virginia Tech hasn't always been successful at keeping the best Virginia-based talent at home. In recent years, the program consistently lost top prospects in key regions to other Power Four schools. With James Franklin now in Blacksburg, that picture is starting to, and needs to change. In his first full cycle, he helped Virginia Tech land a nationally ranked Top-25 recruiting class, nine of which were from Virginia.

Franklin has made recruiting Virginia a clear priority in his time at Penn State, and early results suggest that will continue now that he is at Virginia Tech.

2. Play disciplined football.

Another key lesson Virginia Tech can take from Indiana's season is the value of playing disciplined football. The Hoosiers were one of the least penalized teams in 2025, averaging 3.8 penalties and 27.6 penalty yards per game, ranking near the top nationally. For comparison, Virginia Tech averaged 7.2 penalties and 64.3 penalty yards a game. That contrast highlights why being disciplined matters. Penalties disrupt offensive rhythm, turning manageable situations into third-and-long situations. For a defense, flags can erase a crucial stop and give the opponent a fresh set of downs.

For Virginia Tech, emphasizing fundamentals, situational awareness and mental focus can help turn those penalty-filled drives into consistent progress.

3. Find the right fit in the portal, not just the flashiest players.

One of the biggest reasons Indiana was able to turn around a struggling program so quickly wasn't just that it dipped heavily into the transfer portal; it was how it used the transfer portal. Cignetti has talked openly about prioritizing players who fit Indiana's culture, work ethic and scheme rather than just chasing the highesr ranked names available. Cignetti did not just want raw talent, but looked for things like experience, maturity and character.

The lesson for Virginia Tech is clear: don't just go after the highest-ranked portal names. The most successful portal additions are players who fit the scheme and fill a clear positional need. A successful portal class is finding players who buy into a coach's vision and who can elevate the team's performance in concrete ways. rather than just chasing the most amount of stars possible.

