Three Things We've Learned About Virginia Tech Football This Season
Virginia Tech's 2025 campaign has been a turbulent one. A coaching change, injuries and transfers have put a real strain on what is showing up on the field. Now that the Hokies are now halfway through the season, here is what we have learned about them so far.
No. 1. The passing offense needs more explosive plays.
The Virginia Tech passing offense has not been good enough this season. The Hokies are one of two teams in the ACC to average under 200 passing yards a game. Quarterback Kyron Drones has not been able to find the success he had in 2023. He has shown flashes of his old self, like in the Wofford and NC State games. However, other than those two games, Drones has not been able to move the ball down the field consistently.
Along with Drones' struggles, no wide receiver has emerged as the clear No. 1 target for him. Ayden Greene is the current leading receiver for the Hokies with 331 yards, marking an average of under 50 yards a game.
No. 2: Penalties are plaguing the Hokies.
Virginia Tech could have a couple more wins this season if it weren't for untimely drive-extending penalties. The Hokies are averaging over seven penalties a contest. In their last game against Georgia Tech, the Hokies committed 10 penalties for 82 yards. Against a much better foe, that many mental errors served as a death knell in a contest that wasn't close.
The most frustrating loss of the season came against Wake Forest. The Hokies started ACC play with a statement upset victory over NC State. While Virginia Tech went on to only commit six penalties, all six were costly and led to Wake Forest points.
In the second quarter of that game, defensive end Ben Bell was called for a roughing the passer penalty on third and long to give Wake Forest a fresh set of downs. The Deacons went on to score a touchdown on that drive. Another crucial penalty in that game occurred when Virginia Tech had the ball inside Wake Forest's five-yard line following an interception by Isaiah Brown-Murray. The Hokies faced a 4th-and-1 at the one-yard line; interim head coach Phillip Montgomery planned on going for it. However, an unsportsmanlike penalty on wide receiver Donovan Greene forced the team to settle for a field goal.
No. 3. Coaching changes and roster turnover set the stage for struggles.
Virginia Tech's football season was destined for disappointment after Brent Pry was fired. That's not to say that wasn't the correct decision, but starting the season 0-3 and the firing of the head coach didn't mean that the rest of the season would result in a miracle Disney movie-esque turnaround.
The firing of Pry triggered a wave of players transferring, with safety Christian Ellis being the latest to depart. Ellis made the game-sealing pass deflection to give Virginia Tech the win over NC State. The combination of coaching instability and roster turnover created a situation that capped a ceiling that was already low.