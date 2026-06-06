Three Underrated Returners for Virginia Tech Football In 2026

Virginia Tech is still in the process of reshaping its roster, searching for which additions to start and answering questions ahead of the upcoming season. But roster building is not only about who a program brings in. Sometimes, the players a team keeps can matter just as much. Here's three underrated retentions I think the Hokies made:

No. 1: Tyson Flowers, Safety

Though Flowers' PFF grades weren't the greatest — Flowers' 63.8 defensive grade on PFF ranked No. 18 of Virginia Tech's 47 defenders, and his grade ranked No. 621 of 937 eligible safeties — he adds an extra layer of leadership to a unit that will welcome back Quentin Reddish.

Flowers was one of the more vocal leaders during Virginia Tech's tumultuous 3-9 campaign in 2025, and though his on-field efforts were uneven that season, he can bounce back in 2026. In 2023 and 2024 with Rice, he finished No. 179 and No. 289 out of 800-plus eligible safeties, totaling grades of 75.1 and 72.0, respectively.

No. 2: Takye Heath, Wide Receiver

Last season, Heath posted a 60.4 overall offensive grade, which ranked No. 14 among all Virginia Tech offensive players. Among returning wide receivers, that mark sits second, trailing only Ayden Greene’s 63.2. That does not necessarily guarantee a major role again, but it does suggest Heath was one of the Hokies’ more reliable returning pieces at the position when he was on the field.

The Hokies have added pieces, such as Que'Sean Brown (Duke), Marlion Jackson (Louisiana Tech) Tyseer Denmark and Jeff Exinor Jr. (both Penn State), and will continue sorting through their rotation, but retaining Heath gives the group another player who already has familiarity with the offens. Even if he does not enter the season as a projected starter, he profiles as the kind of returnee who can help stabilize the room.

Simply, keeping him in Blacksburg gives the Hokies another experienced receiver to work with.

No. 3: Ja'Ricous Hairston, Tight End

Perhaps it's a stretch to say Hairston's retention comes as underrated, given that he led the tight end room in receiving yards (112) and the team in receiving touchdowns (three, tied with Greene).

However, with returnee Benji Gosnell coming back for his redshirt senior year and Luke Reynolds likely starting after two seasons at Penn State, Hairston coming back represents a significant win for a Virginia Tech tight end room that not only features experience and proven production, but high-end upside in Reynolds.

Last season, Hairston posted a 62.0 overall offensive grade (No. 11 on team), and he was third in passing plays with a 67.1 grade, only behind running backs P.J. Prioleau (82.9) and Jeffrey Overton Jr. (71.7).