Virginia Tech QB Ethan Grunkemeyer ranked as one of the top newcomers for 2026

Virginia Tech football is still three and a half months out from its 2026 season starting (Sept. 5, VMI, 7 p.m. ET), but several dominoes already appear to be falling into place. Though the Hokies have yet to announce a definitive Day 1 starter, Ethan Grunkemeyer seems to be the favorite to start Week 1 against the Keydets.

Top newcomer?

Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer (17) looks to throw during the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Nov. 1, 2025. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Grunkemeyer is the only one of Virginia Tech's four quarterbacks with collegiate experience; two — Bryce Baker (transferred from North Carolina after 2025) and Kelden Ryan (returnee from Virginia Tech's 2025 team) — did not play any snaps in their true freshman year, while three-star signal-caller Troy Huhn entered as an early enrollee this spring.

ESPN's Billy Tucker compiled a ranking of his top 100 newcomers (incoming transfers), and he ranked Grunkemeyer No. 37, which slotted in as No. 11 of all quarterbacks in the ranking.

"Grunkemeyer gives Virginia Tech something it has lacked in recent seasons: stability at quarterback. James Franklin knows Grunkemeyer well after recruiting and coaching him at Penn State, where the Under Armour All-American gained valuable experience when Drew Allar sat out time in 2025. After years of inconsistent quarterback play in Blacksburg, he arrives as a steadying presence for a retooled offense.

Grunkemeyer completed 69% of his passes with eight touchdowns and showed steady growth against Power 4 competition. He closed the season with two of his highest-graded performances against Nebraska and Rutgers, showing improved timing and decision-making. Though he might not possess elite upside, he brings efficiency, accuracy, and experience in structured passing concepts. With additional portal help around him, including tight end Luke Reynolds, and competition from Bryce Baker and SC Next 300 quarterback Troy Huhn, Grunkemeyer projects as a dependable, turnover-conscious quarterback capable of stabilizing the offense."

Here's the 10 quarterbacks that finished ahead of Grunkemeyer:

Josh Hoover, Indiana (No. 1) Sam Leavitt, LSU (No. 3) Darian Mensah, Miami (No. 4) Rocco Becht, Penn State (No. 6) Drew Mestemaker, Oklahoma State (No. 8) Jared Curtis, Vanderbilt (No. 14) Byrum Brown, Auburn (No. 16) Faizon Brandon, Tennessee (No. 22) Katin Houser, Illinois (No. 26) DJ Lagway, Baylor (No. 32)

Interestingly enough, Colton Joseph was the next-ranked quarterback behind Grunkemeyer. Last year, Joseph led Old Dominion to a 45-26 victory over the Hokies, though Virginia Tech will presumably be comfortable favorites for this September's clash.

Grunkemeyer is going to be one of the key newcomers not just for Virginia Tech, but in the ACC. If he can continue his progress from the 2025 season with the Nittany Lions and the other transfer pieces around him come together quickly, the Hokies could have a very dangerous offense.

The key factor that is going to help with Grunkemeyer's development this season is the continuity that he has with the coaching staff. Typically when a quarterback is transferring to a new school, he is surrounded by new coaches and new players. Grunkemeyer has the head coach he committed to play for at Penn State, familiarity with the offensive staff, and familiarity with some of his former Penn State teammates.

He has the talent to be one of the top quarterbacks in college football, not just one of the top newcomers.