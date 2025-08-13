Three Virginia Tech Football Players Who Have Raised Their Stock In Fall Camp
Virginia Tech is nearly two weeks away from their huge season opening game against South Carolina and while that might be a huge week one contest. Virginia Tech has been focused on itself so far in camp. With an abundance of new transfers and two new coordinators on its staff, there is a lot that Virginia Tech has to figure out before they face No. 13 South Carolina in Atlanta.
Now that nearly two weeks have passed since the beginning of fall camp, who are three players that have seen their stock rise so far for Virginia Tech?
1. Marcellous Hawkins
Virginia Tech brought in multiple transfers at the running back position in hopes that someone could replace NFL bound Bhayshul Tuten and while none of these running backs possess the talent that Tuten does, they all have skills that mesh together to form a strong backfield. While he was not the most talked about addition to the running back room earlier in the offseason, Central Missouri transfer Marcellous Hawkins is making a push to be the top back for the Hokies.
Hawkins has absolutely game-breaking speed. One look at his film shows the level of football he was playing in comparison to his D2 opponents. His low center of gravity causes him to be able to shed plenty of tackles, often bowling balling through opponents. Any delayed handoff gets Hawkins too much time to get running, and it’s a house call from there. He’s also shown flashes of being a very solid receiver out of the backfield as well. After rolling through the tape, Hawkins is admittedly very similar to Bhayshul Tuten. A slightly undersized running back who provides plenty of upside due to his speed and ability to break tackles
Pry had this to say about Hawkins at media day last week: \
"He battled through an injury early spring. And when he finally got healthy, he showed us that he's a hard runner. He's got an explosive step to him. Real eagerness. This offseason, this summer, he leaned up. He was probably carring a little bit too much weight when he came to us. So he's a little faster, he's a little more explosive. He understands the system a little bit better. I think he's, arguably he might be the most well-rounded of the group that can do the most things at a pretty high level. There's some other guys that maybe do certain things better than him, but I know that Coach Brooks and his staff is excited about what he's doing right now."
2. QB Kyron Drones
There is not a more important player on the Hokies this season than Drones and according to head coach Brent Pry, he has looked really strong to start camp:
"I thought Kyron looked really rhythmic and consistent today. He operated the offense fast and efficiently. I wasn't sure he'd come out on day one and do that. With the defense lined up and things full-tilted, but he did. He looked really sharp today. He's brought for the early part of camp."
Pry also mentioned how comfortable Drones looked out on the field:
"Yeah, it's, you know, we've tried to slow him down to be cautious and minimize reps and he hasn't been interested in that, to be honest. We had some reps, you know, that weren't his reps today, that he wouldn't come out. We were subbing somebody in for him and he wanted to stay out there with the ones, which I'm not surprised, but he's worked tremendously hard to get back. You know, it's been a, it's been a, it's been a ride for him and he's got a ton of determination. He trusts the docs. And to this point, it's gone very well."
Is Drones ticked off about how last season went? Pry mentioned that the Hokies QB is playing with a chip on his shoulder at the start of Fall Camp:
"He absolutely is disappointed in how he played at times. He's absolutely disappointed that the injury bug got him and he couldn't finish the year, you know the right way."
Drones has a lot to prove this season, but all indications are that he is ready to go.
3. WR Cameron Seldon
Seldon had a very strong spring and all indications are that he has carried his momentum into the fall. While he was a running back for Tennessee, Seldon has transitioned very well to being a receiver who can make plays all over the field.
Pry had this to say at media day last week about Seldon's progress:
"You see some explosive plays. You see the potential there. He's a good student of the game. He's still learning the position, but he's right in the mix of things, right in the throw of things. He's got tremendous speed and a good build on him; he's just still a work in progress, he's still coming. We look for him to have a good camp and find some consistency in his play before we enter the season."