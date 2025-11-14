Three Virginia Tech Players to Watch vs. Florida State Tomorrow
Virginia Tech football takes on Florida State tomorrow at 7:30 p.m. ET in its penultimate road contest of the season, barring a bowl game. Here's three Hokies players I think you should watch on the gridiron tomorrow.
No. 1: Kyron Drones, Quarterback
Drones is an intriguing watch for Saturday’s showdown not only because of his ceiling, but also because of his possible floor. His range of outcomes from game to game makes him one of the most unpredictable and therefore, most compelling, players on the field. California offered a clear glimpse of what he can do when everything clicks, particularly as a runner. His 137 rushing yards in that game showcased his blend of size, acceleration and improvisational ability. When he’s decisive and confident, he becomes a legitimate dual-threat weapon capable of carrying an offense.
But the Louisville game revealed the other side of the equation. When defenses successfully compress the pocket and force him into tougher throwing situations, his production takes a noticeable dip. Finishing with just 76 passing yards, he struggled to find rhythm in the air, highlighting the inconsistencies that still surface in his game. That contrast between explosive potential and moments of stagnation is what makes evaluating him so fascinating.
For Tech, the question isn’t whether Drones can take over a game; he has already proven he can, but only in spurts. The question is whether he can deliver that upper-level performance against a disciplined defense on the road, while minimizing the stretches where the offense bogs down. If Drones leans into his strengths and maintains poise, he has the ability to tilt Saturday’s matchup. If not, Tech may face long spells of offensive uncertainty. Either way, he’ll be central to the narrative.
No. 2: Kyle Altuner, Offensive Lineman
Including the entire offensive line here would be understandable, but against a nose guard as massive and disruptive as Darrell Jackson Jr., much of the responsibility falls directly on Altuner. As the anchor of Tech’s interior, he’ll be the one tasked with preventing the middle of the pocket from collapsing before plays can even develop. Jackson excels at absorbing blockers, driving linemen backward and utilizing his size to its fullest potential to bulldoze opposing O-lines.
For Altuner, this matchup isn’t just about holding his ground; it’s about maintaining consistent leverage and keeping Jackson Jr. from dictating the tempo at the line of scrimmage. If he can limit penetration and keep the interior clean, Tech’s offense likely has the flexibility to run its full playbook. However, if Jackson Jr. consistently resets the line and gets into the backfield, the Hokies could spend much of the afternoon in long-yardage situations, reducing their ability to stay balanced
No. 3: Kemari Copeland, Defensive Lineman
The 6-foot-3 lineman, nicknamed "The Hulk", produced a three-sack performance against California, taking down Golden Bears signal-caller Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele on California's first offensive play of the contest.
That kind of immediate pressure doesn’t just energize a defense, but it changes the way an opponent calls a game. Two games later, his impact could be even more crucial.
Florida State quarterback Thomas Castellanos presents a very different challenge. Unlike a traditional pocket passer, Castellanos is a true run threat who thrives when plays break down. He’s quick, elusive and comfortable turning a collapsing pocket into a 20-yard gain. For a defender like “The Hulk,” the task isn’t just to win his matchup at the line of scrimmage; it’s to stay disciplined, contain the edge and make sure Castellanos doesn’t escape into open space.
Generating pressure on a quarterback with Castellanos’s skill set requires a balance of aggression and control. Reckless pursuit gives him the escape lanes he’s looking for, but sustained, smart pressure forces him into tougher reads and limits his ability to improvise. If Copeland can collapse the pocket without losing gap integrity, Tech’s defense stands a much better chance of keeping Castellanos from dictating the game with his legs.