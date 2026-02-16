Three Most Likely All-American Candidates for Virginia Tech in 2026

Virginia Tech football is just over two months away from its spring game, which will offer a brief glimpse at the Hokies under new head coach James Franklin.

Here are my three way-too-early picks for the players most likely to earn All-American honors.

No. 1: Marcellous Hawkins, Running Back

At the top of Virginia Tech’s All-American projection list is Marcellous Hawkins, the dynamic running back who confirmed his return for the 2026 season. Hawkins made an immediate impact as a transfer from Division II in 2025, rushing 118 times for 749 yards at a 6.3-yard average, anchoring the Hokies’ ground game and establishing himself as one of the ACC’s most efficient ball carriers.

In a system that will likely lean more on a balanced attack under Franklin, Hawkins will have ample touches and red-zone opportunities to post eye-catching numbers. If he can eclipse the 1,000-yard threshold and contribute significantly in receiving, he could position himself well for national recognition.

No. 2: Kemari Copeland, DL

Entering his final season in Blacksburg, Kemari Copeland has steadily emerged as one of Virginia Tech’s most impactful defenders. Copeland, a defensive lineman, played in all 12 games in 2025 and led the Hokies’ defensive front with 48 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks — numbers that earned him Third‑Team All‑ACC honors.

In one of his most eye‑catching performances, Copeland recorded three sacks in a single game against Cal, becoming the first Virginia Tech defensive tackle to notch three sacks in a game since J.C. Price in 1995.

No. 3: Ethan Grunkemeyer, Quarterback

On the offensive side of the ball, Ethan Grunkemeyer brings an intriguing mix of experience and efficiency to the 2026 Hokies. The quarterback, who transferred from Penn State this winter, is expected to lead Virginia Tech’s offense under Franklin, teaming up again with a coach familiar with his strengths.

Grunkemeyer put up stellar numbers at Penn State in 2025. He finished that season with 1,339 passing yards and eight touchdowns while completing nearly 69 percent of his throws, showing accuracy and poise under center that projected well into a starting role. In his final five games, he threw seven touchdowns to just one interception, including a standout performance against Clemson in the Pinstripe Bowl, where he passed for 260 yards and two scores.

His ability to make quick reads, accurate throws and manage an offense efficiently could give the Hokies a legitimate leader under center. If Virginia Tech’s offensive line can protect well and his skill‑position weapons put up big numbers, Grunkemeyer could become one of the more talked‑about quarterbacks in the ACC.

Virginia Tech's spring game — which will be free for fans — will take place on Saturday, April 18.

