Three Virginia Tech Players to Watch vs. Miami This Saturday
Despite the majority of buzz this week being centered around the announcement of James Franklin, there's still a football game to be played. On Saturday at noon (TV: ESPN), Virginia Tech football will take on Miami in its final home game of the 2025 campaign, and its penultimate contest overall. Here's three players to watch for the Hokies before their Saturday clash with the Hurricanes.
No. 1: Kyron Drones, Quarterback
I've been consistently highlighting Kyron Drones' role in Virginia Tech's performance, as the team's success this Saturday largely hinges on how effectively he can play. At his best, Drones has demonstrated a rare ability to combine a productive running game with a competent passing attack. However, this season, his passing game has yet to reach the level it once did. So far, he's only surpassed 200 passing yards in three games, with his most recent 200-yard performance dating back to Week 4 in a 307-yard showing against FCS opponent Wofford.
But the inconsistency in his passing stats is a glaring issue for the Hokies' offense. While Drones remains a dual-threat quarterback capable of making plays with his legs, the lack of a reliable passing game limits the team's overall potential. Virginia Tech needs more than just his rushing ability to make a serious push, especially against tougher opponents in the back half of the season. If Drones can regain some form in the passing game, then the Hokies' offense could find a better balance and have a much higher ceiling moving forward. But if his passing struggles persist, it hinders them severely fr their final pair ofg ames.
No. 2: Marcellous Hawkins, Running Back
Against a tough Miami defense, led by standout defensive lineman Reuben Bain Jr., Virginia Tech's ability to establish a strong ground game will be crucial for any sustained offensive success. In this scenario, running back Marcellous Hawkins becomes a pivotal figure for the Hokies. Hawkins, with his blend of power and quickness, will need to shoulder a significant portion of the rushing load to alleviate pressure on quarterback Kyron Drones and open up the play-action game.
With players like Bain disrupting offensive lines, Virginia Tech’s offensive line will have their work cut out for them. Hawkins’ ability to find creases in the defense and churn out positive yardage on first and second downs will be essential in keeping the Hokies’ offense ahead of the chains. If Hawkins can consistently move the ball, it will allow Drones to operate in more third-and-manageable situations, giving the offense a better chance to stay on schedule.
Moreover, Hawkins’ vision could also serve to neutralize Miami’s pass rush, buying Drones more time in the pocket. A strong, sustained performance from Hawkins will be key for the Hokies to maintain balance and stay competitive in this matchup.
No. 3: Ayden Greene, Wide Receiver
Donavon Greene is no longer on the roster, having been removed ahead of Tech's showdown with Florida State. Though he was on a multi-game stretch without any receptions, it undoubtedly is still a blow to a receiving corps that has struggled recently.
That opens the door further wide receiver Ayden Greene. While Greene has had flashes of potential, his consistency as a key option in the passing game has yet to fully materialize. However, with the right quarterback play from Drones, Ayden Greene could be the spark that ignites the Hokies’ aerial attack moving forward.
With a combination of size, speed, and athleticism, Greene has shown the ability to stretch the field and make plays on both short and deep routes. His ability to gain separation from defenders and track the ball in the air gives him the potential to be a matchup nightmare for opposing secondaries. However, to unlock his full potential, the Hokies will need Drones to execute at a higher level, particularly in the passing game. Drones’ arm strength on deep throws could be crucial in finding Greene on those downfield opportunities. Only time will tell whether that happens, however.