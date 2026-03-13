Top Position Battles to Watch This Spring For Virginia Tech

The most anticipated month of spring football gets underway in Blacksburg next week.

The James Franklin era will officially see the Hokies take the field, and there will be plenty of things to sort out over the next few weeks before this team heads into the summer and then fall camp.

When it comes to position battles, what are some positions to watch this spring?

1. Quarterback

Ok, this might not really be a battle, but it is not like Virginia Tech has named its starting quarterback for the season yet.

The heavy favorite, of course, is Penn State transfer Ethan Grunkemeyer. Grunkemeyer was with the Nittany Lions for two seasons and after Drew Allar suffered a season-ending injury, he was thrust into action. He played pretty well, throwing for over 1,300 yards with eight touchdowns and four interceptions and completing nearly 70% of his passes. Was it a small sample size? Sure, but Grunkemeyer is talented and likely to come out on top of this QB battle.

The main contender is going to be redshirt freshman Bryce Baker. Baker was a four-star recruit coming out of high school and spent last season at North Carolina. Is he ready to challenge an experienced quarterback for the job? Maybe not, but there is a reason that Franklin and his staff wanted to add him to the room.

2. WR3

The top two wide receivers on this team are going to be last year's leading receiver, Ayden Greene, and Duke transfer Que'Sean Brown is likley the No. 2 guy operating out of the slot. Virginia Tech is going to need someone else to step up with those two, but it seems to be a bit of a mystery heading into the spring.

Could it be Louisiana Tech transfer Marlion Jackson? He has the experience to be a reliable weapon in the passing game and was a solid option for the Bulldogs.

Could it be one of the Penn State transfers? Tyseer Denmark and Jeff Exinor Jr are talented, but light on experience.

Virginia Tech did not have a reliable passing game last season, but with Grunkemeyer and this new receiver group, they should be better if some guys step up in some spaces.

3. EDGE

Virginia Tech should be much better at rushing the passer this season and having new players on the edge is going to be the reason why.

Penn State transfers Mylachi Williams, Daniel Jennings, and Cortez Harris have the chance to make an immediate impact, not to mention former Colorado/Pitt transfers Samuel Okunlola and Missouri transfer Javion Wilson.

When Virginia Tech was a yearly contender for the ACC crown, their defense and pass rush was a big reason why. There is going to be a lot of competition at this spot in the spring and into the fall and it is a position I would watch closely.