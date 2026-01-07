Troy Transfer CB Jaquez White Commits to Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech has gained its latest incoming commitment from the transfer portal today, as it was reported by On3 Sports' Hayes Fawcett that Troy transfer cornerback Jaquez White has committed to Virginia Tech. White, a 6-foot-1, 190-pound cornerback from Blackshear, Georgia, has one year of eligibility remaining, though he does have a redshirt year at his disposal to use if necessary.

BREAKING: Troy transfer CB Jaquez White has Committed to Virginia Tech, he tells @On3Sports



He totaled 53 solo tackles, 1 sack, 11 PBUs and 3 INTs in 2025



White is ranked as the No. 7 CB in the On3 Portal Rankingshttps://t.co/RlUbB6EMhS pic.twitter.com/nnqMaUOBkn — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 7, 2026

White exited high school from Pierce County High School as an unrated prospect on both On3 Sports and on 247Sports. White played at wide receiver and defensive back as a senior, being named a First-Team All-Region selection as a wideout and being given an All-State nod at defensive back.

White played the latter when he committed to Division II Washburn University in Kansas. As a freshman, he started all 11 games and logged 37 tackles, 31 of them coming unassisted. In addition, he rolled up two tackles for loss (TFLs) and four pass breakups. The following year, he played in 10 games, recording 39 tackles (32 solo) and blocking a pair of field goals vs. Missouri Southern. In the final game of the regular season vs. Northeastern State, he returned an interception 30 yards for a pick-six.

Following the campaign, White transferred to the Sun Belt Conference's Troy Trojans and produced a breakout campaign. White played in all 14 of Troy's contests, starting in all but two. He logged three interceptions, including a pick-six against Louisiana, and finished the season with 67 tackles, 3.5 TFLs, 11 pass breakups and a sack. According to Pro Football Focus, White ranked eighth in the nation in overall defensive grade (min. 50% of snaps played this season) with a 86.8 grade; he was the second-highest rated cornerback outside the Power Four, only behind San Diego State's Chris Johnson (91.6). White ranked 14th in the nation in run defense grade with an 88.6, while his coverage grade was an 86.3, 12th-highest in the nation.

White logged almost equal snap numbers in run defense and in coverage, taking the field for 430 run defense snaps and 434 snaps in coverage. The vast majority of his snaps were taken as a wide cornerback, with 769 of White's 879 total snaps being taken there. White's two strongest games on PFF came against Nicholls and Louisiana Lafayette, where he registered overall PFF grades of 90.3 and 90.4, respectively.

White entered the portal this year rated as the No. 55 player available by On3 Sports. He becomes the second top-100 recruit from the portal to commit to Virginia Tech, following Missouri transfer edge rusher Javion Hilson, who ranks at No. 83.

Depending on whether Virginia Tech keeps a cornerback/nickelback defense, there are now 11 players on scholarship in the group if both cornerbacks and nickels are included. Here's the full list, arranged by eligibility:

Isaiah Brown-Murray (r-Sr.)

Jaquez White (Sr.)

Cam Chadwick (r-Jr.)

Krystian Williams (r-Jr.)

Thomas Williams (r-Jr.)

Joshua Clarke (r-So.)

Jordan "Jojo" Crim So.)

Knahlij Harrell (So.)

Jahmari DeLoatch (r-Fr.)

Zaevion Cleveland (Fr.)

Amauri Polydor (Fr.)

Virginia Tech football's 2026 campaign kicks off in just under eight months on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026, as the Hokies take on VMI for the first time since 1984.

