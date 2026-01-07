UConn Transfer CB Cam Chadwick Commits To Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech continues to reshape its roster through the transfer portal, adding experienced help with the commitment of UConn cornerback Cam Chadwick. Chadwick is coming off his redshirt sophomore season with the Huskies and becomes another important piece in the Hokies’ ongoing roster rebuild. The news was initially reported by ON3Sports.

UConn cornerback Cam Chadwick has committed to Virginia Tech, his rep @ChaseYourLegend tells @On3sports.



He had 63 tackles, 2.5 TFLs, 8 pass deflections and 4 interceptions this season. Has 2 years of eligibility remaining.https://t.co/wMrfFrdlE6 pic.twitter.com/Frdct1xjSJ — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos) January 6, 2026

Chadwick brings both experience and proven production to Blacksburg after three seasons at UConn. During the last two seasons with the Huskies, he appeared in 25 games and totaled 114 tackles, six interceptions and 16 pass breakups. His ability to consistently find the football made him one of the most reliable defensive backs in the UConn secondary.

One of Chadwick’s standout performances came against UAB, when he intercepted three passes in a single game, tying a UConn program record. That performance highlighted the ball skills that made him a multi-year contributor in the Huskies’ defense and an attractive portal option for Virginia Tech as it looks to upgrade its defensive backfield.

This past season, Chadwick earned a 71.2 overall grade from Pro Football Focus. He was particularly effective against the run, finishing with a 78.5 run defense grade, while posting a 68.8 coverage grade. He recorded four interceptions during the season, further reinforcing his reputation as a playmaker in the secondary.

Virginia Tech is placing an emphasis on adding experienced defensive backs through the portal, and Chadwick checks that box in a major way. He arrives with more than 1,600 career defensive snaps, something the Hokies have lacked at cornerback in recent seasons due to departures and injuries. That experience could allow him to compete for immediate playing time.

Chadwick’s skill set projects well to a nickel-back role in Virginia Tech’s defense. His strong run defense grade suggests he can hold up against the run and perimeter screens, while his instincts and ball production make him a threat in underneath coverage. His versatility could also give the Hokies flexibility in sub-packages.

With multiple defensive backs moving on this offseason, Virginia Tech needed proven depth and experience in the secondary. Chadwick’s addition helps stabilize the cornerback room and provides a player who has already shown he can produce at the FBS level.

As Virginia Tech continues to work through the transfer portal, adding players with experience and defined strengths has been a clear priority. Chadwick fits that mold, bringing both reliability and playmaking ability to a secondary looking to take a step forward in the upcoming season.

More Virginia Tech Football News: