Updated ACC Football Standings After Week Six
What a weekend it was in the ACC. It looked for certain that Miami was going to drop their first game of the year on the road vs Cal, but Heisman contender Cam Ward willed the Hurricanes back from a 25-point defecit. It was a great comeback for Miami heading into their bye week and the Hurricanes are now 6-0.
Elsewhere in the ACC, Clemson got their third conference win of the year by beating Florida State, who was starting a new quarterback in Brock Glenn. The Seminoles remain near the bottom of the conference in what has been a very disappointing year for Mike Norvell and FSU.
SMU went on the road yesterday and got a big win vs Louisville. The Mustangs now can say they are the biggest threat to Miami and Clemson in the ACC and they have a viable path forward in the conference.
The surprising 2-0 team in the ACC is the Virginia Cavaliers. Tony Elliott's team is now 4-1 after a comeback win vs Boston College and you have to give them a lot of credit for how they have come out to start the season. They have a big opportunity next week vs Louisville.
Pitt is 5-0 after beating North Carolina and the Panthers have a favorable ACC schedule as well. They have a big challenge vs Cal next week.
There are now six 1-1 teams in the ACC after week six. Syracuse, Boston College, Duke, Louisville, Virginia Tech, and Wake Forest. Cal, NC State, and North Carolina are the only winless teams in the conference after week six.
The Hokies bounced back nicely from their loss to Miami last weekend and got a big road win vs Stanford. They will have a bye week before they begin the second half of their schedule.
Here is the ACC Standings after a crazy and chaotic weekend in college football.
1. Clemson (3-0 ACC, 4-1 overall)
2. Miami (2-0, 6-0)
3. SMU (2-0, 5-1)
4. Virginia (2-0, 4-1)
5. Pitt (1-0, 5-0)
6. Georgia Tech (2-2, 4-2)
7. Syracuse (1-1, 4-1)
8. Louisville (1-1, 3-2)
9. Duke (1-1, 5-1)
10. Boston College (1-1, 4-2)
11. Virginia Tech (1-1, 3-3)
12. Wake Forest (1-1, 2-3)
13. Stanford (1-1, 2-3)
14. Florida State (1-4, 1-5)
15. Cal (0-2, 3-2)
16. NC State (0-2, 3-3)
17. (0-2, 3-3)