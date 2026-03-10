ACC Men’s Basketball Conference Tournament: Full Schedule, Bracket and How to Watch

On Tuesday the first round of the ACC men’s basketball conference tournament tips off at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte.

While 18 teams play in the conference, just the top 15 teams will play in the tournament for a shot at an automatic bid to March Madness. The first round features the six last teams to make it into the tournament field, while the top four teams in the conference get a bye to the quarterfinals.

The first round of action will be available to watch on the ACC Network, with all games from the second round on carried within the ESPN family. The championship game is set for Saturday, March 14 at 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Take a look below for everything you need to know about the ACC men’s basketball conference tournament.

ACC men’s basketball final regular season standings

Rank Team Conference record Overall record 1. (1) Duke 17–1 29 –2 2. (10) Virginia 15–3 27–4 3. Miami 13–5 24–7 4. (19) North Carolina 12–6 24–7 5. Clemson 12–6 22–9 6. (24) Louisville 11–7 22–9 7. NC State 10–8 19–12 8. Florida State 10–8 17–14 9. California 9–9 21–10 10. Stanford 9–9 20–11 11. SMU 8–10 19–12 12. Virginia Tech 8–10 19–12 13. Wake Forest 7–11 16–15 14. Syracuse 6–12 15–16 15. Pittsburgh 5–13 12–19 16. Notre Dame 4–14 13–18 17. Boston College 4–14 11–20 18. Georgia Tech 2–16 11–20

ACC men’s basketball conference tournament bracket

The bracket for the ACC men’s basketball conference tournament. | ACC

ACC men’s basketball conference tournament: Full schedule

March 10: First round

Game 1: No. 10 Stanford vs. No. 15 Pittsburgh—2 p.m. ET; ACC Network

Game 2: No. 11 SMU vs. No. 14 Syracuse—4:30 p.m. ET; ACC Network

Game 3: No. 12 Virginia Tech vs. No. 13 Wake Forest—7 p.m. ET; ACC Network

March 11: Second round

Game 4: No. 7 NC State vs. Winner Game 1—12 p.m. ET; ESPN2

Game 5: No. 6 Louisville vs. Winner Game 2—2:30 p.m. ET; ESPN

Game 6: No. 8 Florida State vs. No. 9 California—7 p.m. ET; ESPNU

Game 7: No. 5 Clemson vs. Winner Game 3—9:30 p.m. ET; ESPN2

March 12: Quarterfinals

Game 8: No. 2 Virginia vs. Winner Game 4—12 p.m. ET; ESPN2

Game 9: No. 3 Miami vs. Winner Game 5—2:30 p.m. ET; ESPN2

Game 10: No. 1 Duke vs. Winner Game 6—7 p.m. ET; ESPN

Game 11: No. 4 North Carolina vs. Winner Game 7—9:30 p.m. ET; ESPN

March 13: Semifinals

Game 12: Winner Game 8 vs. Winner Game 9—7 p.m. ET; ESPN/ESPN2

Game 13: Winner Game 10 vs. Winner Game 11—9:30 p.m. ET; ESPN/ESPN2

March 14: Championship game

Game 13: Winner Game 12 vs. Winner Game 13—8:30 p.m. ET; ESPN

Who is favored to win the ACC men’s basketball tournament?

Unsurprisingly, Duke is the heavy favorite (-350) to win the ACC tournament before the first games tip off, having lost just twice this season and only once to a conference foe. While it might feel like that is a steep number, it’s worth noting that the Blue Devils beat their two biggest threats to contend in the tournament—Virginia (+650) and Louisville (+950)—by 26 points and 31 points respectively when they met in the regular season.

More College Basketball on Sports Illustrated