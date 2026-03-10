ACC Men’s Basketball Conference Tournament: Full Schedule, Bracket and How to Watch
In this story:
On Tuesday the first round of the ACC men’s basketball conference tournament tips off at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte.
While 18 teams play in the conference, just the top 15 teams will play in the tournament for a shot at an automatic bid to March Madness. The first round features the six last teams to make it into the tournament field, while the top four teams in the conference get a bye to the quarterfinals.
The first round of action will be available to watch on the ACC Network, with all games from the second round on carried within the ESPN family. The championship game is set for Saturday, March 14 at 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.
Take a look below for everything you need to know about the ACC men’s basketball conference tournament.
ACC men’s basketball final regular season standings
Rank
Team
Conference record
Overall record
1.
(1) Duke
17–1
29 –2
2.
(10) Virginia
15–3
27–4
3.
Miami
13–5
24–7
4.
(19) North Carolina
12–6
24–7
5.
Clemson
12–6
22–9
6.
(24) Louisville
11–7
22–9
7.
NC State
10–8
19–12
8.
Florida State
10–8
17–14
9.
California
9–9
21–10
10.
Stanford
9–9
20–11
11.
SMU
8–10
19–12
12.
Virginia Tech
8–10
19–12
13.
Wake Forest
7–11
16–15
14.
Syracuse
6–12
15–16
15.
Pittsburgh
5–13
12–19
16.
Notre Dame
4–14
13–18
17.
Boston College
4–14
11–20
18.
Georgia Tech
2–16
11–20
ACC men’s basketball conference tournament bracket
ACC men’s basketball conference tournament: Full schedule
March 10: First round
Game 1: No. 10 Stanford vs. No. 15 Pittsburgh—2 p.m. ET; ACC Network
Game 2: No. 11 SMU vs. No. 14 Syracuse—4:30 p.m. ET; ACC Network
Game 3: No. 12 Virginia Tech vs. No. 13 Wake Forest—7 p.m. ET; ACC Network
March 11: Second round
Game 4: No. 7 NC State vs. Winner Game 1—12 p.m. ET; ESPN2
Game 5: No. 6 Louisville vs. Winner Game 2—2:30 p.m. ET; ESPN
Game 6: No. 8 Florida State vs. No. 9 California—7 p.m. ET; ESPNU
Game 7: No. 5 Clemson vs. Winner Game 3—9:30 p.m. ET; ESPN2
March 12: Quarterfinals
Game 8: No. 2 Virginia vs. Winner Game 4—12 p.m. ET; ESPN2
Game 9: No. 3 Miami vs. Winner Game 5—2:30 p.m. ET; ESPN2
Game 10: No. 1 Duke vs. Winner Game 6—7 p.m. ET; ESPN
Game 11: No. 4 North Carolina vs. Winner Game 7—9:30 p.m. ET; ESPN
March 13: Semifinals
Game 12: Winner Game 8 vs. Winner Game 9—7 p.m. ET; ESPN/ESPN2
Game 13: Winner Game 10 vs. Winner Game 11—9:30 p.m. ET; ESPN/ESPN2
March 14: Championship game
Game 13: Winner Game 12 vs. Winner Game 13—8:30 p.m. ET; ESPN
Who is favored to win the ACC men’s basketball tournament?
Unsurprisingly, Duke is the heavy favorite (-350) to win the ACC tournament before the first games tip off, having lost just twice this season and only once to a conference foe. While it might feel like that is a steep number, it’s worth noting that the Blue Devils beat their two biggest threats to contend in the tournament—Virginia (+650) and Louisville (+950)—by 26 points and 31 points respectively when they met in the regular season.
More College Basketball on Sports Illustrated
Tyler Lauletta is a staff writer for the Breaking and Trending News Team/team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI, he covered sports for nearly a decade at Business Insider, and helped design and launch the OffBall newsletter. He is a graduate of Temple University in Philadelphia, and remains an Eagles and Phillies sicko. When not watching or blogging about sports, Tyler can be found scratching his dog behind the ears.