Updated Betting Odds for Virginia Tech and Wake Forest As Kickoff Gets Closer
Kickoff is getting closer in Blacksburg.
The Hokies are set to host Wake Forest at home today and Virginia Tech is seeking their third straight victory under interim head coach Phillip Montgomery, but the Demon Deacons are not going to be an easy opponent. Wake Forest just took No. 17 Georgia Tech to the wire a week ago and if they bring that same intensity on the road, they can win this game.
Odds
At Fanduel Sportsbook, Virginia Tech is a 5.5 point favorite and the over/under is set at 51.5. It opened earlier this week at around a touchdown and has come down a little bit. Wake Forest has become a trendy upset pick as the week has gone on.
Here is how you can watch and listen to today's game:
- Date: Saturday, October 4, 2025
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Location: Lane Stadium; Blacksburg, Va.
- TV: CW
- Play-by-Play: Thom Brennaman
- Analyst: Will Blackmon
- Sidelines: Wes Bryant
- Mobile App: CW app
- Online: cw.tv.com
RADIO: Virginia Tech Sports Network
- Play-by-Play: Bill Roth
- Analyst: Mike Burnop
- Sideline Reporter: Zach Mackey
- In Blacksburg: The Bear, 105.3 FM
- Live Stats: stats.hokiesports.com
- Mobile Apps: HokieSports mobile app
- Online/Full List of Affiliates: HokieSports.com/listen
Close game?
One of the many issues under former head coach Brent Pry was the inability to win close games. Last week, Montgomery guided the Hokies to a close win over NC State and already has as many one-score wins as Pry did in a little over three years. If the odds are correct, this is going to be another close game and earlier this week, Montgomery talked about his experience in one-score games:
"I think more than anything that [the defense shining] was probably the deciding factor for myself and our coaching staff, as we looked at it. And everybody's got their own feelings towards it. But if we get it, if you get the first down in that particular moment, then the ball game's over because you've made them burn their timeouts and you can finish it offensively and that's always a strong suit for us. That being said, if you don't get it, they're already in field goal range. And that was the deciding factor for me. Our defense had been playing well all night. They've been relentless. They [NC State] don't have any timeouts left. [Punter Nick Veltsistas is] going to do a fantastic job. We're going to cover the punt well. We're going to pin them back and then make them earn the rest of it. So, luckily, it all worked out in the right way, but those variables change each and every time you have to make that decision. But that was part of the process of thinking through it."
It is going to take a complete effort today for the Hokies to defeat Wake Forest and improve their record to 3-3, but this team seems to be playing with a new energy. Let's see what happens in Blacksburg today.
