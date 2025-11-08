USA Today Analyst Predicts James Franklin to Be Virginia Tech's Next Head Coach
Virginia Tech’s coaching search continues to heat up, with multiple names circulating as possible successors to Brent Pry in hopes of restoring stability and direction to the program. Chief among those names is former Penn State head coach James Franklin, a proven recruiter and program builder who has been floated as a candidate several other SEC openings, particularly Auburn. Franklin’s track record in the Big Ten makes him one of the most high-profile candidates linked to Blacksburg, though his 4-21 record against top-10 teams brings a caution sign.
USA Today’s Paul Myerberg projected Franklin as Virginia Tech’s next head coach. Here's what Myerberg had to say:
"The athletics budget at Virginia Tech is set to increase by about $229 million over the next four years, the school announced in late September. That leap in spending will attract a deeper pool of candidates than the Hokies evaluated when hiring Brent Pry, who was then the defensive coordinator under Franklin at Penn State. Four seasons later, Franklin is by leaps and bounds the most impressive candidate in Virginia Tech’s orbit; if the two sides can come to an agreement, he’s the type of coach who can reverse the program’s decade-plus malaise and quickly bring the Hokies into ACC contention. That he might come at a relative discount after receiving a mammoth buyout from the Nittany Lions would be a bonus. From Franklin’s perspective, the Hokies’ appeal stems from the easier path to the playoff compared to the Big Ten and — even if he would never say this publicly — the chance to do damage to Penn State’s chances by tapping into the same recruiting backdrop that helped feed the Nittany Lions’ roster during his tenure. If Franklin goes to Auburn or opts to sit out next season, the Hokies would shift to Chesney or South Florida’s Alex Golesh."
Tech's financial commitment signals a willingness to invest at a level not seen in years, and Franklin’s name brings instant credibility. Still, with competition from SEC programs and uncertainty about his next move, the Hokies’ pursuit of a marquee hire remains anything but straightforward. One note: Franklin's agent represents several other coaches, with Florida State's Mike Norvell among them.
In the meantime, Virginia Tech has eight days remaining before its next clash: a Tallahassee tilt against the Florida State Seminoles on Saturday, Sept. 15 at 7:30 p.m. ET.