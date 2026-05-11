Missouri Star Ahmad Hardy Shot and Wounded at Concert in Mississippi

Missouri running back Ahmad Hardy was shot and wounded early Sunday morning while attending a concert in his native Mississippi, the Tigers said in a statement.

“Ahmad Hardy was the victim of a shooting at a concert in Mississippi early Sunday morning and sustained a gunshot wound,” Missouri said. “Ahmad underwent surgery Sunday and is in stable condition.”

Per the Tigers, a timetable for a return to play—or any football activities—is unknown. ESPN’s Pete Thamel did report that “there’s optimism” that Hardy will eventually return to play.

“Ahmad is deeply loved by his teammates, coaches, friends, family and fans,” the school said. “We will continue to stand beside him and his family through this difficult time, offering our love, prayers, strength and support.”

Hardy, 20, was an All-American who received Heisman buzz at points in 2025 and during the run-up to the 2026 season. He was born in Brookhaven, Miss., and attended high school in nearby Monticello.

In his first year with Missouri, Hardy took the SEC by storm

He originally signed with Louisiana-Monroe, running for 1,351 yards and 14 touchdowns to lead the Sun Belt in 2024. After that season, he transferred to play for Missouri, where he quickly established himself as one of the SEC’s best running backs.

“Out of high school, obviously, I didn’t get recruited much. I don’t even think I had any stars,” Hardy said before his first season with the Tigers via Jarod Hamilton of PowerMizzou. “Then, in the portal, I was a four-star. But obviously, I didn't get recruited and I proved what I could do. Now, they can see. I've got more to prove, but [I’m] trying to get that recognition.”

He ran for 1,649 yards and 16 touchdowns, leading the SEC in the former category to achieve the rare distinction of winning rushing titles in two conferences. He piled up 250 yards on the ground against Louisiana and 300 against Mississippi State in November. Hardy shared the SEC’s Newcomer of the Year honor with Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss.

“[Hardy’s] been great. The best thing is he hasn’t gotten too worked up or too upset when his number hasn’t been called, he’s just consistently produced,” coach Eli Drinkwitz said on his weekly radio show after his team’s 49–27 win over the Bulldogs.

Jamal Roberts, a redshirt junior from St. Louis, is the Tigers’ second-leading returning rusher behind Hardy. He ran for 753 yards and six touchdowns a year ago, topping 100 yards against the Jayhawks, Texas A&M and Arkansas. It should come as little surprise that Missouri finished eighth in the country in rushing, trailing only Utah among major-conference teams.

“What I can’t do, he can do. What he can’t do, I can do,” Hardy said last September of Roberts via True Deck of Rock M Nation.

The team also added a pair of running backs in the transfer portal: Malae Fonoti (formerly of Montana) and Xai’Shaun Edwards (formerly of Houston Christian).

The Tigers, who went 8–5 last year in year six under Drinkwitz, are scheduled to open its season on Sept. 3 against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

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